Is the Valiant Hero skin bundle in Valorant worth buying?

The next skinline to join the wide variety in Valorant is called the Valiant Hero collection. It is themed on Sun Wukong, also known as Monkey King, a mythological Chinese deity who was born from a stone and acquired supernatural powers. The bundle in discussion will be out along with the Episode 7 Act 3 update. The latest content update is scheduled for either October 31, 2023 or November 1, 2023, depending on a player's region.

The Valorant community is looking forward to this marvelous skin collection's debut. This article will give a rundown of all the elements of the collection, and highlight whether or not players should get the Valiant Hero bundle in Valorant.

How much does the Valiant Hero bundle cost in Valorant?

The price of a skin collection in Valorant plays a crucial factor in whether a player should invest their money in it or not. If the prices burn a huge hole in their pocket, then it is wise to not spend money on them. But some cosmetics are worth the cost, and the Valiant Hero bundle is one of them.

Riot Games will release the collection with a Premium tier skinline. It will be available at a price of 7100 Valorant Points (VP). Each individual weapon cosmetic from this bundle will cost 1775 Valorant Points (VP), and the melee variant will be priced exclusively at 4350 VP.

Apart from the weapon skins, Valiant Hero Gun Buddy can be acquired for 475 VP. Adding to it, player cards and sprays are available at 375 VP and 325 VP. One of the perks of buying the whole bundle is that the melee skin, gun buddy, player cards, and spray will be included in the bundle without any extra cost.

What are the weapons included in Valorant's Valiant Hero bundle?

Valorant's Valiant Hero bundle offers cosmetics for the following weapons:

Valiant Hero Vandal

Valiant Hero Ghost

Valiant Hero Ares

Valiant Hero Operator

Ruyi Satff Melee

As mentioned above, each will cost 1775 VP if bought separately, and the melee weapon skin is priced at 4350 VP.

What special effects does the Valiant Hero bundle have to offer?

The VFX and SFX from this skinline are one of the most complex attempts by Riot Games. The sound effects are quite solid, and match well with the weaponry coming under it.

If observed closely, there are colored flares running around the weapon as soon as it is equipped or reloaded. The biggest selling point of this bundle is the melee skin — an elongated wand that has red flares around the edges and spins during an inspection.

The finisher animation of the Valiant Hero Collection is one of the most unique in Valorant. Multiple forms of the Monkey King are seen attacking the fallen enemy one by one, followed by a final blow at the end.

Conclusion: Worth the purchase

The Valiant Hero bundle is an exciting skinline to own and is worth the price tag. The Chinese mythology aesthetic is a marvelous addition to the collection. If not the whole bundle, the Ruyi Melee is definitely a good pick as there are only a few skins in Valorant with such an out-of-the-box design.