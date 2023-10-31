The Valorant servers will be taken down temporarily on October 31, 2023, in preparation for the upcoming Act and the new Agent, ISO. The new Act has been one of the most anticipated version updates for the shooter this month. Along with ISO, it will also be dropping with a new Battle Pass, fresh skin lines, and Agent balance updates.

Valorant patch 7.09 is a rather big one, so it’s not surprising that Riot Games will disable the servers and ranked matchmaking before deploying the new update.

Players can expect the Valorant servers to be taken down at the following regional timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 31/10/2023 at 06:00 PDT

The ranked queue will be disabled 30 minutes before the Valorant servers themselves are taken down.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 will introduce new Agent ISO and Valiant Hero skin line in patch 7.09

Two of the biggest additions to Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 will be the ISO and the new skin line called Valiant Hero. The weapon cosmetics were inspired by League of Legends’ Wukong. There are many players who want to get their hands on the collection as soon as it drops.

The following weapons are part of the Valiant Hero skyline in the shooter:

Ghost

Ares

Vandal

Operator

Melee (Ruyi Staff)

Each of the weapon skins will be available in four variants: default, Dusk, Sunset, and Night.

The Ryuji Staff has one of the coolest mechanics out of all the melee skins in the game. Upon inspection, the player model will spin it around like a helicopter blade.

In addition to the ISO and the skin line, there will be a new Battle Pass to look forward to. Agent balance changes are also on the cards this time around, as Raze will receive a fair bit of nerfs, while Cypher will see a lot of buffs and quality-of-life updates.

The maintenance period for Episode 7 Act 3 patch 7.09 is expected to last just a couple of hours unless something goes wrong during maintenance and Riot Games is forced to extend the downtime.