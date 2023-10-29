Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass release date for all regions

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2 will end soon, making way for its final Act. Interestingly, this will be the last phase in Riot's character-based tactical shooter in 2023. A new Act means the arrival of a fresh Battlepass. As the last one for this year, players will have high expectations from the rewards.

However, before that, let's see when the Act and the attached Battlepass will arrive.

When does Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass go live?

All Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass items (Image via X/@KLaboratories)

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass will go live the moment you log into the game after downloading Patch 7.09. This will be applicable on October 31 or November 1, depending on which server your account was made on.

However, before downloading the latest patch, Valorant servers will be taken down for maintenance, which will start at the following times across different regions:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Considering Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 is all set to introduce a new Agent called ISO, the server maintenance time might be a bit long. That said, it should be over within four hours of the respective start times.

What to expect from Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepas?

The upcoming Battlepass in Riot's FPS will be priced at 1,000 VP as usual and contain three different skin collections, including Sandswept, Libretto, and Silhouette.

The highlights of the reward track are as follows:

Free Track

Sandswept Sheriff

Hundreds and Thousands Gun Buddy

VERSUS // Breach + Raze Card

Updraft Scare Spray

Paid Track

Sandswept Vandal

Libretto Operator

Silhouette Guardian

Sandswept Melee

Let It Cook Gun Buddy

Fragger's Fall Spray

Order for Owen! Card

Knitted Bee Gun Buddy

All things considered, Episode 7 Act 3 is expected to provide a satisfying end to 2023, paving the way for more exciting content in the future.