Valorant Sandswept skin collection: Price, release date, variants, and more

With a new Valorant Act just around the corner, players will have the chance to grind a fresh Battlepass. Episode 7 Act 2 took a revolutionary diversion from the norm by introducing not three but four different skin collections. However, the upcoming Episode 7 Act 3, will go back to its roots with three different themes, each covering four guns. A notable collection among these is Sandswept.

The Battlepass has 50 tiers, each having a different cosmetic item. Players might be curious to know which weapons Valorant's Sandswept collection covers and their assigned tiers.

How much will the Sandswept skinline cost in Valorant?

Expand Tweet

The Transition skinline in Riot's character-based tactical shooter will be part of the Battlepass for Episode 7 Act 3. This means players must pay a one-time fee of 1,000 VP to acquire the pass and then earn XP to unlock the different rewards.

You may also choose to spend additional VP to purchase the rewards instead of having to play multiple games to unlock them with XP. However, this will be a rather expensive ordeal.

At the current rate, 1,000 VP costs around $10, or the equivalent regional pricing tier.

When will Valorant’s Sandswept collection come out?

The Sandswept collection will be available as soon as Episode 7 Act 3 goes live. It will hit North and South American servers on October 31, while the rest of the world can dive in on November 1.

What weapon skins are there in Valorant’s Sandswept skinline?

All weapon skins in the Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass (Image via X/@KLaboratories)

The following weapons will be part of this skin collection:

Vandal

Spectre

Marshal

Sheriff

Melee (Dagger)

There will also be a spray, player card, and gun buddy included in this collection. Here are the corresponding tiers for each item:

6 - Spray

9 - Card

10 - Marshal

20 - Spectre

23 - Gun Buddy

45 - Vandal

50 - Dagger

50 - Sheriff (Free)

Does the Sandswept skinline have variants?

Yes, the Valorant's Sandswept collection has three variants besides the default:

Ivory

Indigo

Scarlet

You can change the color of each skin by spending Radianite Points.

The other skin collections available in the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass are the Silhouette and Libertto collection. Additionally, the latest Act will also introduce a new Duelist Agent called ISO.