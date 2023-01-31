When will Valorant servers be up for NA, LATAM, and Brazil? (January 31) 

Riot Games took down the official Valorant servers in selected regions for a scheduled maintenance earlier today, on January 31, 2023. Players in North America, Latin America, and Brazil will be unable to use the game's servers throughout the maintenance.

Valorant servers in the aforementioned regions were taken down at 06:00 PST, according to the game's official service status page. As per the page, servers will be down for approximately four hours, which means that players will be able to hop online at roughly 10:00 PST.

Valorant servers will return after maintanence at roughly 10 am PST

Riot Games has estimated the ongoing server downtime to last about four hours. However, players should also be prepared for an additional delay. The maintenance period is likely to exceed the estimated downtime, forcing players to wait for an additional couple of hours before they can enter the game's servers.

The server downtime on January 31, 2023 will not bring forward a new patch, nor will it introduce any new content to the game. Instead, Riot will be looking to fix several issues that they have been facing over the last few weeks.

Valorant's server downtime on January 31, 2022, will not be followed by a new patch

The server maintenance on January 31, 2022, is expected to last around 4 hours. Riot Games usually takes down the game's servers for maintenance only during occasions where a patch of a considerable size is due. However, players should not expect a new patch to arrive after the maintenance on January 31.

Patch 6.01 of Valorant was released on January 17/18, 2023. Following past trends, patch 6.02 was supposed to arrive on January 31/February 1. However, Riot Games has faced several technical issues over the last few weeks, which has resulted in a delay in game updates.

Riot was the victim of a cyber attack in mid-January, which compromised the systems in the company's development environment. This social engineering attack on Riot Games affected the company's ability to develop new content and import it into Valorant as well as other gaming titles. As a result, patch 6.02 will be arriving a week later, on February 7/8, 2023.

1/7 Riot Games @riotgames Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained. As promised, we wanted to update you on the status of last week’s cyber attack. Over the weekend, our analysis confirmed source code for League, TFT, and a legacy anticheat platform were exfiltrated by the attackers.1/7 twitter.com/riotgames/stat… As promised, we wanted to update you on the status of last week’s cyber attack. Over the weekend, our analysis confirmed source code for League, TFT, and a legacy anticheat platform were exfiltrated by the attackers.1/7 twitter.com/riotgames/stat…

Although the ongoing server maintenance does not bring forward a new patch, players all over the world can look forward to the month of February for a few exciting in-game additions.

Riot is expected to introduce a variety of new features in the near future, including a new Team Deathmatch game mode called "HURM", a much-awaited Replay system, VCT partnered team skins, and more. Readers can stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming news and updates.

