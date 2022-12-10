Collegiate Valorant rosters from 49 different countries will be heading over to Sao Paulo, Brazil, in the coming days to compete for the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals 2022.

Among the 49 teams at this event is Team Villainous, a group of talented individuals who will be representing India on this global stage. Team Villainous established themselves as the best college-level Valorant team in India by emerging victorious at the Campus Clutch India Finals in September 2022.

Team Villainous will take on some of the strongest collegiate Valorant rosters as they fight for glory in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Here is the roster that will represent Team India at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals 2022:

Aditya "BuLL3T" Kajari (M42 Esports)

Kajari (M42 Esports) Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar (Velocity Gaming)

Aurangabadkar (Velocity Gaming) Tanmay "FOX" Verma (Medal Esports)

Verma (Medal Esports) Gaurang " GauRanG " Yadav (OnlyFriends)

" Yadav (OnlyFriends) Kasif "Paradox" Sayyed (Revenant Esports)

Skyesports @skyesportsindia at the Global Stage in Brazil! A big hearty congratulations to @



#Skyesports #RedBullCampusClutch @redbullindia #Valorant We have the first ever Indian Valorant collegiate-level team representing Indiaat the Global Stage in Brazil! A big hearty congratulations to @ @kxsif @Doodly_10 and Team! Vamos Brazil We have the first ever Indian Valorant collegiate-level team representing India 🇮🇳 at the Global Stage in Brazil! A big hearty congratulations to @ @kxsif @Doodly_10 and Team! Vamos Brazil🇧🇷 🔥🏆#Skyesports #RedBullCampusClutch @redbullindia #Valorant https://t.co/ZgY9xRFWQS

The Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals will be held from December 12 to 16, 2022, and will witness an intense showdown between some of the most talented Valorant teams in the world as they compete for the lion's share of a €20,000 EUR prize pool.

Team Villainous' Deadly10 talks about his preparation and expectations for Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Brazil

In a conversation with Adarsh J Kumar of Sportskeeda Esports, Team Villainous' explosive Duelist, Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar, talks about his expectations for his team at the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Deadly10 also shared his thoughts on Team Villainous' preparations for this global event, the individual quality of his teammates, and the current situation of Valorant esports in India.

Q: Congratulations on qualifying for the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals. First off, how was your experience competing against the best collegiate Valorant players in India, and what do you think helped you win the India Finals?

Deadly10: It wasn't that tough. You can even call it easy. We have some really good players on our team. Paradox plays for Revenant Esports, BuLL3T plays for M42 and FOX plays for Medal Esports, so we have a good roster. We even stayed up late practicing, and it paid off in the end.

Q: You will be going to Brazil soon to compete in the World Finals. You competed outside India for the first time recently at the Skyesports SEA Championship in Thailand. However, this is an even bigger international tournament with close to 50 different teams. How nervous does that make you?

Deadly10: Right now I'm not too nervous, but once I reach Brazil I'll find out how the tournament will be and how many players will be there. But for now I'm not nervous.

Q: In Brazil, you will be competing against teams from 48 different countries. Since they’re college level Valorant teams, you don’t have information on most of them. How does that affect your preparations, and how exactly has Team Villainous been preparing for this grand showdown in Brazil?

Deadly10: We will focus on our own game. From our part, we will practice as much as we can. We can't be prepared to counter our opponents since we don't even know how they will play. We will work on ourselves for now, and the rest we will see along the way.

Q: Since you haven’t played with anyone from Team Villainous before Red Bull Campus Clutch, how did you find the right chemistry with your teammates which eventually helped you win the India Finals?

Deadly10: I was initially a substitute for the team because Ezzy was supposed to play for the team instead. They already had a playing five, so I wasn't going to play. However, due to personal reasons, Ezzy couldn't make it. So they contacted me to play in Ezzy's place. I agreed. After that, we began practicing, and our synergy improved thereon.

Q: You are a top-tier Duelist who competes against the best teams in India on a regular basis. After playing in the Red Bull Campus Clutch India Finals, how would you describe the quality of performance of the college level players that you have faced in this tournament when compared to a professional player like you?

Deadly10: There's a huge gap, to be honest. They have the potential, but it needs to be polished. They will have to work on themselves. However, we did see a lot of talent on LAN in the India Finals.

Q: How would you describe each member of Team Villainous, and what would you like to tell the world about your team before you head over to Brazil?

Deadly10: Paradox is our flex player, he has great aim. GauRanG is our Controller main. BuLL3T is an experienced player who plays a flexible role for our team; he can play as a Duelist or Initiator. FOX is our IGL, he is an insane player with great aim, game sense, and experience.

Q: The future of Valorant esports looks promising now, with the franchised league and challengers leagues lined up for the next few years. How big of an impact do you think this will have on the Valorant scene of India?

Deadly10: From what we can see, Valorant is only going upwards. The Ascension tournament will allow teams to get a franchised slot. It would be even better with third-party tournaments happening on the side.

Q: Team Villainous has the support of the entire Indian gaming community for the Red Bull Campus Clutch. What can the Indian gaming audience expect from Team Villainous at the World Finals in Brazil?

Deadly10: It really depends on the competition, because even we don't know what we will be up against. But you can expect a trophy for India.

Poll : 0 votes