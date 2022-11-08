Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final 2022: Location, format, prize pool, and more

The details for the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals 2022 is finally here. This tournament, aimed at college and university students who are also interested in Valorant, gives them a shot at making it big on the competitive circuit.

Riot Games shook up their entire professional scene this year, giving a lot of smaller teams a shot at participating in the grandest stage of them all. This new format also opens up an avenue for many aspiring players to make their way into the professional circuit. The Red Bull Campus Clutch event is one such stage where aspiring Valorant professionals can showcase their talents on a global stage as well.

When does the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final begin?

The Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final is scheduled to begin on December 13, and will conclude on December 16. The event will take place in Brazil, Sao Paulo, at the Estádio do Pacaembu. This is an iconic location as football legend Pele played his final match for Brazil at this very stadium.

250 students belonging to the 50 winning teams of the National Finals will make their way to the Estádio do Pacaembu to fight for bragging rights, €20,000 in prize money and an exclusive VIP experience at a 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour event. With over 4500 teams participating from across the world, it boils down to the final 250, who will battle it out at this iconic location for the grand prize.

The format of the event will include a group stage qualification followed by an eliminator. Out of the 50 teams, only one team will be declared the winner and will take home the chicken dinner, which in this case is the prize money and the ticket to a 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour event.

The upcoming Valorant tournament season is scheduled to begin in February 2023, with the first kick-off tournament taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil. All 30 teams who've partnered with Riot Games for the upcoming tournament season will be participating in this event. The winner of this tournament will guarantee their league an additional spot in the VCT 2023 Masters tournament.

Following the conclusion of the kick-off tournament, the teams will move onto their own regional splits. For the rest of the tournament season, the globe will be divided into three major regions, namely the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

As of now, 10 teams from each region have been selected by Riot Games for VCT 2023. However, the company has shown a desire to increase the number of participating teams in 2024 as well.

While that deals with the professional side of things, tournaments like the Red Bull Campus Clutch are crucial when it comes to giving budding talent a shot at making a name for themselves in the world of Valorant. Since it's a huge event, scouts from many professional teams will be attending this event to see if they can get their hands on the next big Valorant star.

