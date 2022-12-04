"I would recommend being a flexible player": Team Villainous' GauRanG on aspiring Valorant players, Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022, and more

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a Valorant tournament featuring premier global university students. It brought in over 25,000 student players in 2021 and has so far seen over 4,500 teams taking part. Only 49 teams will be participating in its World Final, which will be broadcast live on December 13.

Gaurang "GauRanG" Yadav of Team Villainous, who will be representing India, will be a participant in the event. The World Final will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the Estadio do Pacaembu stadium.

GauRanG is popular for using Controller Agents. A consistent Valorant player, he has also helped his team win the Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament in India. In a conversation with Kushal Bhattacharyya from Sportskeeda, he was asked to share his thoughts on the Indian Valorant Esports scene, aspiring Valorant players, and more.

Team Villainous' GauRanG speaks about making it to the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022's Valorant tournament in Brazil

Q: Given that Team Villainous won the Red Bull Campus Clutch INDIA, how do you feel representing our nation on the bug stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil?

GauRanG: To be very honest, in the last year of Campus Clutch 2021, I won the title. Yet, for a few reasons, we could not go to Spain. But this year, we finally got the chance to go to Brazil. I am super excited to represent India.

Gaurang Yadav @Gaurang_sy .Personally it was an amazing experience. Thanks to @skyesportsindia

(1/2) We team villainous are the champions of Redbull Campus Clutch INDIA 2022.Personally it was an amazing experience. Thanks to @shivanandysky @redbullgaming for organizing such an amazingly executed event.I'm thrilled to rep India in Brazil! VAMOS BRAZIL!(1/2) We team villainous are the champions of Redbull Campus Clutch INDIA 2022🏆.Personally it was an amazing experience. Thanks to @shivanandysky @skyesportsindia @redbullgaming for organizing such an amazingly executed event.I'm thrilled to rep India in Brazil! VAMOS BRAZIL!🇧🇷(1/2) https://t.co/O0sHNwBd6f

I do feel a bit pressurized as we have a big responsibility to represent India. But more or less, we are still excited to represent our nation on a global platform.

Q: There are 49 Valorant teams participating in Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022, each representing their own country. Which team are you most excited to play against?

GauRanG: The most exciting team for us would be Pakistan if we get a chance to face them in the Group Stage. Yet, if we talk about the strongest team in the tournament who is more likely to win, it would be the team who defeated Anubis in the country Finals.

Q: How is the experience in online events different from LAN events like the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022?

GauRanG: If you play from home or a cafe, it is a lot different as you are inside your comfort zone. You can more or less do whatever you want. But when you are playing on a stage where people are sitting in front of you and they are watching your game, it comes down to your experience.

The previous tournament was my first LAN experience. I felt a bit of pressure there and was tense. We only played on two maps. On the first one, I was a bit nervous, but when I started fragging, I was extremely comfortable playing the game on stage.

Q: Do you think your previous LAN experience will boost your performance in the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022, Brazil?

GauRanG: It definitely boosts your game, your performance, and the confidence to take gunfights.

Q: What are your opinions on the growth of Valorant Esports in India? Especially after Global Esports secured a franchising slot in the big VCT Leagues. Do you think aspiring Indian Valorant players now have a fair chance of competing against the top dogs in the future?

GauRanG: If we talk about the future, then definitely yes. There are a lot of prodigies and young talents in our country who are doing a really good job at what they do.

Gaurang Yadav @Gaurang_sy

@meetpatelll @JashanMadan2 @HarshYadav528

P.s. : Ek saal baad certificate mila hai🥲 Thank god i was above 18 for this tourney🫡.P.s. : Ek saal baad certificate mila hai🥲 Thank god i was above 18 for this tourney🫡.@meetpatelll @JashanMadan2 @HarshYadav528 P.s. : Ek saal baad certificate mila hai🥲 https://t.co/wBqAX4hnCB

Considering Global Esports secured a franchising slot, it has to be one of the key things that can lead to a path on which India can be represented globally. In the coming years, young talent who are great at the game but don't get the opportunity to win will shine for sure in front of the big teams who have secured franchising.

Q: You have consistently played Valorant for a long time. What are your personal plans in the Esports sector for the future after the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022 event?

GauRanG: It totally depends from person to person, and as far as my situation is concerned, I have a lot going on in my personal life right now. So currently, I'm not looking to get into it completely. I'm primarily focused on my studies and play Valorant Esports on the side. I'm being relevant to the scene, so if I get an opportunity that can be matched with my situation, then I will definitely go for it.

Q: You are a veteran Controller player who also plays Viper. What are your opinions on the upcoming Agent changes that will affect some of Viper’s utility in the game?

GauRanG: Definitely, the cooldown time on her Orb will affect her plays on maps like Breeze and Icebox, as I, too, play her on these maps. I do have lineups for her Orbs, and it will affect a lot if she has a lesser cooldown.

Q: Harbor has been the least popular Valorant Controller since the game's release. As a Controller player yourself, why do you think this is so? Does he have an ineffective utility kit, or do people just need some time to learn to use him efficiently?

GauRanG: It completely depends on the player on how they are handling the Agent in Valorant. For me, I don't see myself adapting to a playstyle with Harbor. You have to use these utilities instantly and make quick decisions. I honestly don't see him as useful in a competitive game. Of course, I can pick him and frag with the Agent, but honestly, Harbor is not that effective when compared to other Controllers in Valorant.

Q: If you were given the chance, would you ever shift to a different role in Valorant apart from Controllers?

GauRanG: Apart from Controllers, I would easily go for Agents like Chamber or Reyna.

Q: If you could give a tip to a younger and aspiring Valorant player, what would that be?

GauRanG: If I could give any advice to young, aspiring Valorant players, it would be to increase your Agent pool and be flexible. Start accepting things. In our Indian Valorant esports scene, there are consistent changes made to the top three or four teams.

Players are being swapped, changing rosters. You have to start accepting those factors. If you are not playing up to the mark, there might be a chance that you might get kicked or have to change your team, which is why I would recommend being a flexible player. And obviously, work on your aim, which is going to help you a lot. No matter how much utility you use, at the end of the day it depends on your raw aim.

Poll : 0 votes