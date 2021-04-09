Night Market might have teased the sixth Valorant map “Breeze,” set in Bermuda Triangle

With the recent announcement of the Night Market coming back, Riot Games might just have teased the name and location of the much anticipated sixth Valorant map.

Since the game's launch, the developer has periodically added quality content such as new characters and amazing cosmetic skins to Valorant.

However, one area the game lacks is the number of in-game maps. The amount of work required to design one from the ground up and ensure it is balanced and fun to play while simultaneously setting itself apart from other arenas is quite taxing.

So the long hiatus between each map is understandable.

Valorant currently consists of five maps, three of which launched with the game, while two were released post-launch.

Previously, the developers have hinted at potential new maps launching by the end of the year. Considering the last one, Icebox, came out with Episode 1 Act 3, a new arena in Episode 2 Act 3 is a high possibility.

Breeze, the tropical island of Valorant

Night. Market is back. Here's your chance!



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. pic.twitter.com/vGqnLJr080 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 7, 2021

The Night Market posters are well known for teasing upcoming content in Valorant. The first Night Market poster teased the arrival of Yoru, while the second introduced Astra.

From the looks of it, the newest poster contains hidden teases related to the upcoming act. One of the words below “Night Market” is scratched out and was later identified as “Breeze” by Zakky from Valorant Hub.

The Text on the Night Market poster is as follows:

: VLANT BREEZE // CARAB. // 4/7 - 4/28 ANNEX

While the second part clearly refers to the start and end dates of the Night Market, the first section possibly refers to the upcoming map. A Carrabian setting would perfectly match up with the previous leak of Foxtrot music.

The Night Market poster also has a hidden coordinate, which hints towards the Bermuda Triangle, just north of the Caribbean Sea. Reinforcing the theory is David Nottingham’s, the Creative Director of Valorant, cryptic comment on the post made by Valorant Hub on Twitter.

🕵️‍♂️ — David Nottingham (@davidnotty) April 7, 2021

Well-known lore enthusiast Cynprel also noted that the caption posted by Valorant Turkey mentions the goods of a sinking ship, which fans can connect to the Lost at Sea player card present in the Episode 2 Act 2 Battle Pass.

🔻Map 6 | Breeze Update 🔻#VALORANT Turkey spilled the beans. 👀



“These are the goods of the sinking ship.”



This image also includes more than others in the top section. We can see a wooden awning. pic.twitter.com/4HjOYHMfFw — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) April 8, 2021

Every map in Valorant has a unique trait, be it the teleporters at Bind or the verticality of Icebox. It would be interesting to speculate what could be distinctive about the Breeze map.

Hey @PlayVALORANT, we see the new map... 👀



What will this map's unique trait be?



Bind - Teleporters

Haven - 3 sites

Split - Split in 2 sides

Icebox - Verticality/ropes/angles

Ascent - Closing doors

Breeze - ??? pic.twitter.com/IvfPKuDgcP — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) April 8, 2021

Whether the speculations based on the teases turn out to be true or not, one thing is for sure. A new map is coming to Valorant, maybe sooner than expected.