Ninja Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Many famous gamers have dipped their toes in the unforgiving pit of Valorant. Ninja has followed suit and tried his luck with the popular first-person shooter title as well. His quick thinking and ability to adapt to ambushes in Fortnite have greatly helped him rise in Riot Game's title.
Valorant is a first-person shooter title that has become one of the biggest names in the esports scene and also boasts a huge community. In this game, it is crucial for professional players to control every possible element to increase their odds of getting a victory. This starts with peripherals and in-game settings, which play a crucial part in determining the efficiency of a gamer.
Everything to know about Ninja’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022
Ninja is a famous content creator who has inspired many young gamers to take up a path similar to the one he did. He has recently started playing and streaming his Valorant gameplay, trying something different from Fortnite to explore the FPS genre at large. Here are the settings he uses in the game.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.55
- eDPI: 220
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Unknown
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Cyan
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 7
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 3
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar/Scroll Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: C
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.857
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: Alienware AW2518H
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro
- Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL
- Headset: beyerdynamic DT 1990 PRO
PC specifications
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME
Ninja is a veteran streamer whose content is watched by thousands of gamers on a regular basis. Valorant players can try to enhance their gameplay by using his in-game settings and peripherals, combined with diligent practice and an in-depth understanding of the Riot Games first-person shooter.