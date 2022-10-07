Ninja Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Many famous gamers have dipped their toes in the unforgiving pit of Valorant. Ninja has followed suit and tried his luck with the popular first-person shooter title as well. His quick thinking and ability to adapt to ambushes in Fortnite have greatly helped him rise in Riot Game's title.

Valorant is a first-person shooter title that has become one of the biggest names in the esports scene and also boasts a huge community. In this game, it is crucial for professional players to control every possible element to increase their odds of getting a victory. This starts with peripherals and in-game settings, which play a crucial part in determining the efficiency of a gamer.

Everything to know about Ninja’s Valorant settings and configurations in 2022

Ninja is a famous content creator who has inspired many young gamers to take up a path similar to the one he did. He has recently started playing and streaming his Valorant gameplay, trying something different from Fortnite to explore the FPS genre at large. Here are the settings he uses in the game.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.55

eDPI: 220

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Cyan

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 7

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar/Scroll Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: C

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.857

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Med

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL

Headset: beyerdynamic DT 1990 PRO

PC specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII EXTREME

Ninja is a veteran streamer whose content is watched by thousands of gamers on a regular basis. Valorant players can try to enhance their gameplay by using his in-game settings and peripherals, combined with diligent practice and an in-depth understanding of the Riot Games first-person shooter.

