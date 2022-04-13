Ninjas in Pyjamas vs ZETA DIVISION: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Group-A prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The match between ZETA DIVISION and Ninjas in Pyjamas will mark the final game of the Valorant Champions Tours (VCT) Stage 1 Masters' group stage. Both teams will be competing to make their stay in the international LAN tournament and go on to the Playoffs.

Both these teams have shown immense performances in the past to be on the grand stage. So, it would be interesting to see how the match between the two will go down.

This article will mainly focus on the possibility of which team can win this matchup and go ahead in the tournament.

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs ZETA DIVISION: Who will win the second decider match of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

The VCT Stage 1 Masters grounds state that every team in the group stage will have to secure two maps in a best-of-three encounter. Now, as both teams have shown similar performances in the past, it will be hard to determine who will win here.

Predictions

Judging from the teams' past performances, the showdown between the two can get interesting. ZETA DIVISION has been known for making quite impressive plays, however, Ninjas in Pyjamas hasn't shown any signs of giving up as of now.

Since the match between the two can only have one winner, it can be said that ZETA DIVISION shows better odds of winning this one. Their overall performance has also been quite impressive and they might win with a scoreline of 2-1.

Head-to-head

Neither of the teams has faced each other, and this will be their first encounter in the series.

Recent results

The most recent results of both XETA DIVISION and Ninjas in Pyjamas (Image via vlr.gg)

Observing both teams' recent five matches, ZETA DIVISION has lost only one match, while Ninjas in Pyjamas has lost two. For which they show a slight difference in win-loss ratio.

Potential lineup for ZETA DIVISION vs Ninjas in Pyjamas

ZETA DIVISION:

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Ushida "Laz" Koji

Maruoka "crow" Tomoaki

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Ninjas in Pyjamas:

Alexandre “xand” Zizi

Walney “Jonn” Reis

Benjamin “bnj” Rabinovich

Gabriel “bezn1” Costa

Cauan “cauanzin” Pereira

When and where to watch XETA vs NiP

To watch the second decider match of VCT Stage 1 Masters Group Stage, fans can head to Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch Channels on April 13, 2022, and watch it live from 8 PM GMT (1:30 AM IST).

Note: This article is based on the views and opinions of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi