NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League is currently in its Regular Season and is heading into Week 5. The round-robin format has led to several upsets in the event, making for exciting and unpredictable matches. The top six teams from the table will make it to the playoffs, where they will have a chance to qualify for Masters Tokyo. The upcoming Week 5 will begin with a matchup between two NA teams, NRG Esports and 100 Thieves.

In Week 4, viewers were treated to two quick matches. In the first match, Cloud9 was able to maintain their top-notch performance and beat FURIA with a 2-0 victory in the BO3 (Best of Three) series. In the second matchup, NRG Esports won their BO3 series by 2-0 against KRÜ Esports.

NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves - Who will win this matchup in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

NRG Esports was considered as the top NA team in the Americas League. So far, they have struggled to live up to that reputation as they lost a series to another NA team, Cloud9. However, after the match against KRÜ Esports last week, the team feels like they're back in form and are looking sharper than ever.

100 Thieves had a great showing in VCT LOCK//IN. Although they're not the best NA team, they're definitely a formidable presence. So far, the team has won three out of their five matches in the league.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is quite difficult as both teams are really good. Historically, NRG's players have found more success and are more experienced, but in terms of stats, 100 Thieves is looking better in the Americas League.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. Their most recent clash was in 2022 at Champions Tour NA: Last Chance Qualifiers, where 100 Thieves defeated NRG 2-1 in the BO3 series. However, it is important to note that NRG had a different roster at the time.

Recent results

NRG's last matchup at the VCT Americas League was against KRÜ Esports, and they won the BO3 series 2-0.

100 Thieves' most recent match in the VCT Americas League was against Leviatán, and they won the BO3 series 2-1.

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

Pujan " FNS " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

100 Thieves

Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Derrek " Derrek " Ha

" Ha Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

McGrath (IGL) Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Panganiban Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Michael "Mikes" Hockom (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT Americas League. They can also tune into the many watch parties being conducted by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Saturday, April 29 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

