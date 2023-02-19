NRG Esports vs LOUD - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Alpha group of the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is heading towards its final stages. Out of the 16 teams included in the group, only four remain now. While DRX and Talon Esports will go up against each other, LOUD and NRG Esports will battle it out to secure a spot in the playoffs against one of the winners from the Omega group.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is the first tournament of the year to feature all 30 teams who have partnered with Riot Games. It remains to be seen which teams will move forward hereon, but the team that wins the final game of the tournament will secure their region an additional spot in the VCT Masters 2023.

NRG Esports vs LOUD: Which Alpha group team has a higher probability of winning the semi-final leg of VCT LOCK//IN 2023?

Both teams have a lot of potential and a good chance of winning the upcoming bout. Up until now, LOUD and NRG have efficiently vanquished their opponents in every match. However, LOUD has never lost a single round in the tournament, whereas NRG Esports lost one round to Giants Gaming 14-12.

Predictions

Both teams are on a winning streak. However, LOUD won the VCT Champions 2022 Grand Finals and will be looking to solidify their legacy as victors this year as well.

Despite losing Bryan "pANcada" Luna and Gustavo "sacy" Rossi, the team has shown up strong and given superior performances consistently in the LOCK//IN 2023 tournament. Importantly, Sao Paulo, where the match will be held, is their home ground, so a majority of the crowd will be rooting for LOUD.

NRG Esports, on the other hand, is a fairly new team. Three out of the five members on their roster were part of OpTic Gaming previously. That said, every player on the team has a considerable amount of experience when it comes to pro-Valorant.

Given their victory run so far and their home ground advantage, the odds look to be in LOUD's favor. However, it would be wrong to rule out NRG Esports completely at this time because they have some incredibly talented players on the team as well.

It could be anyone's game, and it will all boil down to which team can handle stress better during the first Alpha group LOCK//IN semi-final match.

Head-to-head

This is the first time the two teams will be playing against each other.

Potential lineups

LOUD

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Matias "saadhak" Delipetro

Delipetro Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Head Coach)

NRG Esports

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Mehta Austin "crashies" Roberts

Roberts Victor "Victor" Wong

Wong Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Svarenieks Sam "s0m" Oh

Oh Chet "Chet" Singh (Head Coach)

Where to watch

The match will be live-streamed on the official Riot Games Twitch profile and the official VCT YouTube channel. Several content creators will also be co-streaming the match on Twitch. Fans thus have plenty of options.

LOUD and NRG Esports will go up against each other in the VCT LOCK//IN Alpha group semi-final on February 19, 2023, at 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST.

