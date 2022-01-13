NRG ethos' teammate caught lying about his COVID test report during Valorant LAN tournament, issues apology tweet

NRG's Valorant streamer, Alan "ethos" Ruan, recently revealed that his teammate Matthew “Crit” Franks was lying about his COVID test results for Nerd Street’s Philadelphia LAN tournament.

The tournament took place on 8 and 9 January, 2022 and for the sake of safety, had requested all participants to get the PCR test done. NRG ethos formed a team named, "sameROFLMAO", with Crit as part of the roster.

NRG ethos @ethoz



One of our teammates lied about getting a PCR test when his whole family had it and has only now admitted it, he and multiple others just tested positive.



One of our teammates lied about getting a PCR test when his whole family had it and has only now admitted it, he and multiple others just tested positive.

Don't be irresponsible, immature or an idiot. PSA: if you went to the @nerdstreet philly LAN please get a covid test ASAP.

Initially, Crit claimed to have taken his COVID test, where the results came out as negative. However, he later confessed to ethos in a group chat that he skipped the PCR test and took two "home COVID tests" instead.

Moreover, apart from lying about his PCR test reports, Crit participated in Nerd Street’s Philadelphia LAN tournament with his teammates, despite his entire family being COVID-19 positive.

Valorant player Crit issued apology tweet, Nerd Street authorities to look into their LAN policies

Soon after Crit confessed the truth to NRG ethos in a group chat, the streamer posted a screenshot of the conversation over Twitter. Additionally, ethos later stated on Twitter that Crit had tested positive along with a few others. Thus, he alerted all the participants and organizers at the Nerd Street’s Philadelphia LAN tournament to get a COVID-19 test via his tweet.

In response, Nerd Street's CEO, John Fazio, commented that the act was "unacceptable." He stated that the management would look into their LAN policies and handle the matter promptly and responsibly.

John Fazio @jfaz @ethoz



We are all in this together. If we want to get back to regular LANs, we're all going to need to play our part.



This is unacceptable and will be handled swiftly.

We are all in this together. If we want to get back to regular LANs, we're all going to need to play our part.

We'll be taking another look at our LAN policies as well. Thanks for making us aware.

Later, after NRG ethos' tweet, Crit made an apology tweet and claimed himself responsible for risking everyone's health present in the Valorant LAN tournament, with his lie.

Furthermore, in his tweet, he mentioned,

"I used two of the home COVID tests. One day before I left for Philadelphia, and also the day that I left and both came out to be negative. So I believed that was enough but I was wrong. All I can say is I’m sorry for the trouble I have caused."

Crit◾️ @Crit_VAL NRG ethos @ethoz



One of our teammates lied about getting a PCR test when his whole family had it and has only now admitted it, he and multiple others just tested positive.



i deserve all the hate i'm going to receive from this because it is absolutely justified, i was immature irresponsible and as alan said an idiot i let my own drive to compete get in the way of what really matters and that's the friends and family of everyone who i could have

Obviously, organizing LAN tournaments has been difficult ever since the pandemic began. Valorant LANs like VCT North America Last Chance Qualifiers had to go back to online mode, with many players testing positive for COVID-19 during the Champions tournament.

The entire Valorant community, including other professional players and esports personalities, have heavily criticized Crit for lying about his COVID test reports and putting everyone's health at risk.

