Oceania might be the only region to have one slot during the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Split 1 Playoffs 

Oceania is set to get just a single slot in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour APAC Split 1 Playoffs this March. Riot recently announced the details of the 2022 Valorant Oceania Tour - Stage 1 and confirmed that only one team from the region will represent Oceania in the APAC Split 1 Playoffs.

Last year, Oceania didn't have a single participant in any international event. This year, they may become the only region to have just a single slot in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Split 1 Playoffs.

It appears that Oceania ( through #VCT Oceania Tour ) sends only "1 TEAM" to the APAC Playoffs in March this year

APAC Split 1 Playoffs will see the first Valorant international representation of the Oceania region

Valorant esports has seen immense growth in 2021. Riot has already announced the roadmap for VCT 2022 and teams are already making themselves ready for the new season. With increasing popularity and interest in Valorant competitive scenarios, the organizer has decided to expand to more regions this year.

Last year, the top two Oceanian teams got a chance to play in NA Last Chance Qualifier. However, they failed to represent their region as the NA LCQ was hosted offline (after day 1, Riot canceled the LAN event due to increasing COVID crisis and later hosted it online) and they couldn't travel to America because of visa issues.

This year, Riot decided to include Oceania with the APAC region. As things stand, the APAC Split 1 Playoffs will be the first chance for the Oceanian teams to show their potential at the international level.

VALORANT Oceania Tour returns for 2022

💰 $80,000 AUD Prize Pool

✈ Path to APAC Playoffs

🌏 Open to players in Oceania



📝 Registrations are NOW OPEN

🔗 Learn more:



#VOT | @PlayVALORANT It's back.VALORANT Oceania Tour returns for 2022 - in partnership with💰 $80,000 AUD Prize Pool✈ Path to APAC Playoffs🌏 Open to players in Oceania📝 Registrations are NOW OPEN🔗 Learn more: letsplay.live/2022vot/ It's back.VALORANT Oceania Tour returns for 2022 - in partnership with @riotgames💰 $80,000 AUD Prize Pool✈ Path to APAC Playoffs🌏 Open to players in Oceania📝 Registrations are NOW OPEN 🔗 Learn more: letsplay.live/2022vot/#VOT | @PlayVALORANT https://t.co/b6xzt0wu0E

As per the recent announcement, only one team from Oceania will represent the region in the APAC Split 1 Playoffs. However, fans are not happy with this slot distribution as they feel the region is once again neglected by the organizer.

Moreover, Oceania might become the only region with just a single slot in the APAC Split 1 Playoffs. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding this as Riot is yet to announce the total slots for the tournament.

Either



A. 20 teams, but the SEA representative region at Champions must be a 4-seed



B. 16 teams, ID/PH/TH equals at 3 (9) + 2 SA (11) + 1 OCE (12) + 4 spots left with 3 regions (MYSG TWHK VN), two of them has to be 1-seed

Riot has already announced VCC 2022 for the South Asian region. After Global Esports' exciting performance in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier last year, the organizer promised to offer better opportunities to the South Asian region.

To keep their promise, Riot has already announced VCC 2022 and confirmed two slots for the South Asian region in the APAC Split 1 Playoffs. It will be interesting to see how South Asian teams perform against Oceanian teams in the APAC Split 1 Playoffs.

