OG LDN UTD vs Acend: VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group A Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage will start in the next few hours and fans will get to watch their favorite teams in action once again. The top 12 teams in the region will be competing in the event to earn their slots in the next VCT Stage 2 Masters.

OG LDN UTD will start their campaign against Acend in the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers tonight, and both teams are determined to start their campaign with a win.

OG LDN UTD vs Acend: Who will start its VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers campaign with a win?

Both OG LDN UTD and Acend are bunched in Group A of the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to kickstart their campaign.

Prediction

Acend is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. However, the winner of the Valorant Champions 2021 struggled to perform in the first phase of the year. Acend failed to make it through to the Playoffs last time out, which came as a surprise to many.

However, the team is determined to deliver a solid performance this time around. With some highly talented individuals like Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek and Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt in the team, Acend has a perfect shot at starting the season off with a comprehensive win.

Meanwhile, OG LDN UTD has the potential to beat any team on its best day. LDN UTD was the only team in the EMEA Stage 1 Challengers to hand a defeat to champion FunPlus Phoenix. Though the team failed to make it to the playoffs last time, their performance caught the eye of many.

VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other only once in the past. Acend won the series on that occasion with a 2-0 scoreline. OG will surely try to change its fortunes tonight.

Recent results

The two teams have struggled in their recent games, with both winning just two of their last five encounters.

OG LDN UTD and Acend recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

OG LDN UTD

Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius

Lukas "feqew" Petrauskas

Tomas "Destrian" Linikas

Michał "MOLSI" Łącki

Tautvydas "hype" Paldavicius

Acend

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt

Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski

Vakaris "vakk" Bebravičius

Ondřej "MONSTEERR" Petrů

When and where to watch

The match between OG LDN UTD and Acend in the VCT Stage 2 EMEA Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 13 from 10:30 pm IST.

