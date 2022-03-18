ONIC G vs NAOS Esports: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-C Elimination-tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

ONIC G and NAOS Esports will face each other in the final game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Day-3. The two teams will go up against each other in a best-of-three series.

ONIC G and NAOS Esports have lost their first games in the Group-stage against Xerxia Esports and Bleed Esports, respectively. However, the loser of today's match will be eliminated from the competition.

ONIC G and NAOS Esports: Who will keep their hopes alive in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers?

Both ONIC G and NAOS Esports have received a blow in their first match. However, both teams will be looking to make a strong comeback today in this do-or-die clash.

Prediction

Judging by their current performances, NAOS Esports is the favorite to win the series. The team fought well against Bleed Esports in their last match, taking the lead by winning the first map. However, they failed to close out the match.

ONIC G had an explosive performance in the Play-Ins. However, they lost their momentum against Xerxia Esports yesterday. They need to give it their all tonight to secure the victory.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will face each other for the first time in an official tournament.

Recent results

ONIC G has only won two of their last five games in all competitions. NAOS Esports has won three of their last five matches.

ONIC G and NAOS Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

ONIC G:

Sheldon Andersen "NcSlasher" Chandra

Hagai Kristen "Lmemore" Yesyurun

Michael "SEVERiNE" Winata

Cahya "Monyet" Nugraha

Hildegard "Shiro" Arnaldo

NAOS Esports:

Jude Patrick "Z" Gunhuran

Franz Kevin "kvzx" Dingal

Oscar "Kakarot" Farin Jr.

Simon Jimuel Blas

Shaun Matthew "blurred" Maglasang

When and where to watch

The match between ONIC G and NAOS Esports in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 18 from 3.00 pm IST.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. Who will stay in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers? ONIC G NAOS Esports 0 votes so far