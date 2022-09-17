OpTic Gaming vs DRX: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022 will soon come to an end as the grand finals draw near. LOUD won against OpTic Gaming in yesterday's upper finals, securing a spot for themselves in the grand finals. LOUD's opponent for tomorrow's final VCT 2022 event is yet to be decided, and it will either be OpTic Gaming or DRX.

Champions Istanbul will host the lower finals today, pitting one of the best North American teams against a South Korean prodigy roster. The winner will make it to the ultimate event of the year to finally face off against LOUD.

This article will include predictions for the upcoming lower finals matchup involving OpTic and DRX through general comparisons, head-to-heads, recent results, and more.

OpTic Gaming vs. DRX: Who will win today's lower finals in VCT Champions 2022?

Both rosters are at the same stature, having made it this far into the tournament. DRX is a lesser known team in VCT, but they have shown tremendous form in their erstwhile matchups against the biggest rosters. OpTic Gaming is not only a popular name, but has repeatedly proven its superiority over regional and international competition. It is definitely going to be an intriguing series to witness.

OpTic Gaming has remained undefeated for most of the tournament. They didn't lose a single matchup in the group stage, and even picked up two back-to-back wins in the quarter and semifinals series. However, they fumbled against LOUD in yesterday's upper finals and will now face DRX for a second chance.

DRX showcased their superiority in the group stage, but lost to LOUD in the upper quarterfinals. They have faced intense competition in the lower bracket ever since and have managed to survive this far. After defeating FunPlus Phoenix in yesterday's lower semifinals matchup, DRX has got themselves a deserving chance to fight in the lower finals.

The aforementioned matchup will be a best-of-five series, offering both teams a fair chance at proving their worth.

Predictions

While popular predictions favor OpTic Gaming, DRX has the potential to emerge as the winner in today's series. DRX stood strong through immense competition in the lower rounds to garner themselves a chance at the lower finals. They will certainly give their best to defeat OpTic Gaming in the upcoming series.

OpTic Gaming is a powerhouse that needs no introduction to fans and are definitely capable of defeating DRX. However, their hiccup against LOUD in yesterday's upper finals have many questioning their capabilities.

Head-to-head comparison

Head-to-head comparison and recent results (Image via Vlr.gg)

DRX has faced OpTic Gaming twice in VCT Masters Copenhagen, with both matchups favoring the latter. Hence, the head-to-head comparison favors OpTic Gaming.

Recent results

Considering their performance in VCT Champions 2022, both rosters are on the same level. Making it this far in the prestigious year-end tournament is an achievement in itself, with both teams defeating tough competitors to be here.

That said, OpTic Gaming has showcased a more dominant performance in VCT 2022, including Qualifiers, Challengers, and Masters. DRX showcased consistency, but couldn't please fans with their performances in Masters Reykjavik and Copenhagen.

Potential lineups

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

OpTic Gaming

Pujan “FNS” Mehta (IGL)

Jaccob “Yay” Whiteaker

Victor “Victor” Wong

Austin “Crashies” Roberts

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Where to watch

Fans from all over the world can tune in to the live stream of the aforementioned matchup on YouTube, Twitch, and valorantesports.com. The series begins at 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST.

