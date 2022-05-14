×
OpTic Gaming vs FaZe Clan: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing OpTic and FaZe match in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified May 14, 2022 03:17 PM IST
World champion OpTic Gaming is ready to start its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers campaign tonight. The team will face FaZe Clan in its first game of the competition.

OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan are both drawn in Group B of the NA Stage 2 Challengers. The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight to kickstart their campaign.

The bar has risen. The competition is tighter. The hunger to win is stronger. And the stars of #VCTChallengersNA are ready to put on a show. The Main Event starts on 05.13.22.Featuring: @Marved6 @OfficialXETA @trentFPS @Subroza @Cryocells_🎵 “THE REV3NGE” by @joeyBADASS https://t.co/QwGY9VUn4B

OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan: Who will start the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers campaign with a win?

OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan are both two of the fan favorite teams in North America. Hence, fans are are eagerly waiting for tonight's matchup.

Prediction

Considering their current form, OpTic Gaming is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. After becoming the champion of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik (the first international LAN event of 2022) last month, the team is highly confident before the Stage 2 Challengers.

With some in-form players like Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker and Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen on the team, OpTic Gaming is ready to dominate the event.

Stage 2 begins this weekend. #OpTicVALORANT https://t.co/zjqdog8ELw

Meanwhile, after failing to qualify for the Stage 1 Challengers, FaZe Clan is ready to make its mark in this competition. The organization recently revealed its new roster and will definitely try to make a statement by defeating the world champions in their first game.

However, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the clash between yay and babybay today.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other three times in the past and FaZe Clan has won two of them.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in decent form recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions.

OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

OpTic Gaming:

  • Pujan 'FNS' Mehta (Team Captain)
  • Austin 'crashies' Roberts
  • Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker
  • Jimmy 'Marved' Nguyen
  • Victor 'Victor' Wong

FaZe Clan:

  • Phat "supamen" Le
  • Kevin "Poised" Ngo
  • Jake "Poach" Brumleve
  • Quan "dicey" Tran
  • Andrej "babybay" Francisty

When and where to watch

Fans can view the faceoff between OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan during the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 15 from 1:30 am IST.

