OpTic Gaming vs FaZe Clan: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

World champion OpTic Gaming is ready to start its Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers campaign tonight. The team will face FaZe Clan in its first game of the competition.

OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan are both drawn in Group B of the NA Stage 2 Challengers. The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight to kickstart their campaign.

OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan: Who will start the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers campaign with a win?

OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan are both two of the fan favorite teams in North America. Hence, fans are are eagerly waiting for tonight's matchup.

Prediction

Considering their current form, OpTic Gaming is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. After becoming the champion of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik (the first international LAN event of 2022) last month, the team is highly confident before the Stage 2 Challengers.

With some in-form players like Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker and Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen on the team, OpTic Gaming is ready to dominate the event.

Meanwhile, after failing to qualify for the Stage 1 Challengers, FaZe Clan is ready to make its mark in this competition. The organization recently revealed its new roster and will definitely try to make a statement by defeating the world champions in their first game.

However, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the clash between yay and babybay today.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other three times in the past and FaZe Clan has won two of them.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in decent form recently, winning four of their last five games in all competitions.

OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

OpTic Gaming:

Pujan 'FNS' Mehta (Team Captain)

Austin 'crashies' Roberts

Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker

Jimmy 'Marved' Nguyen

Victor 'Victor' Wong

FaZe Clan:

Phat "supamen" Le

Kevin "Poised" Ngo

Jake "Poach" Brumleve

Quan "dicey" Tran

Andrej "babybay" Francisty

When and where to watch

Fans can view the faceoff between OpTic Gaming and FaZe Clan during the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 15 from 1:30 am IST.

