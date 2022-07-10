OpTic Gaming vs Guild Esports: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-A tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a long wait, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is finally starting today. The top twelve teams around the globe will be competing in the event to become world champions.

This will be the last international LAN event ahead of the Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul at the end of the year. The Copenhagen Masters will also be the first international LAN event with a live audience. Hence, the excitement surrounding the event has already reached its height.

A total of three matches are lined up on the inaugural day of the competition. OpTic Gaming will take on EMEA side Guild Esports in the day's final game. The defending champion will definitely try to kick-start its campaign with a comprehensive win tonight.

OpTic Gaming vs Guild Esports: Who will win their first game in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

Both OpTic Gaming and Guild Esports performed exceptionally well in their regional VCT Stage 2 Challengers. The North American side finished second in the recently concluded NA Stage 2 Challengers after losing against XSET in the Grand Finals.

While Guild Esports was the second runner-up of the VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers and confirmed their ticket to Copenhagen. The two teams will play a best-of-three series tonight against each other to kick-start their campaign.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both sides, OpTic Gaming is clearly the favorite to win the series tonight. The North American side is also more accustomed to these events than Guild Esports' young roster.

The defending champions will definitely try to utilize their strategy and experience to take down their EMEA opposition. With players like Yay and Marved on the team and a big-brain IGL like FNS on their backs, OpTic Gaming can outperform any opponent.

Meanwhile, this is the first international outing for Guild Esports. The team has consistently performed in the last few months and finally got the chance to represent their region.

Guild Esports will definitely try to utilize the opportunity with some solid performances. With a perfect strategic approach, the team has the potential to take down the mighty OpTic Gaming for sure.

Head-to-heads

Tonight's match will be the first face-off between the two sides in any official event. It will be interesting to see who takes the first win between these two sides.

Recent Results

Both teams have seen a decline in their form recently. OpTic Gaming has lost two of its last five games in all competitions. In contrast, Guild Esports has won only two of their last five games. Both teams will try to improve their results.

Potential lineup

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Guild Esports:

Swedes Saif “Sayf” Jibraee

Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jose Luis “koldamenta” Aranguren Herrero

Russel “Russ” Mendes

Nikita “trexx” Cherednichenko

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the exciting clash between OpTic Gaming and Guild Esports in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on July 11, 2022, from 7:00 pm (GMT-4)/12:30 am (IST).

