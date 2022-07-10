Create
LOUD vs KRU Esports: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-A tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing the South American rivalry in VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen (Image via Sportskeeda)
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 10, 2022 01:38 PM IST

The much-anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is finally set to commence tonight with three back-to-back thrilling matches lined up on the inaugural day of the tournament.

Fans will witness the series between DRX and Northeption in the first game of the day. They will then see an exciting South American clash as Brazilian side LOUD and Argentine side KRU Esports will face each other in the day's second game.

When the [True Idols] rise, the False Gods are revealed for what they are. Where will you stand? Watch #VALORANTMasters Copenhagen: July 10-24. For matches and schedules visit valorantesports.com/schedule https://t.co/VXTkYrzypm

LOUD was the champion of the Brazil Stage 2 Challengers and qualified for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Whereas KRU Esports finished second this time in the LATAM Stage 2 Challengers. However, the Argentine side qualified for the Copenhagen Masters by defeating the Brazilian side Ninjas in Pyjamas in the South American Stage 2 LCQ.

Both teams are bunched in Group A alongside defending champion OpTic Gaming and Guild Esports, the third-placed EMEA Stage 2 Challengers team. Being in a comparatively tougher group, both teams will try to start their tournament with a win to get closure to the Playoffs.

LOUD and KRU Esports: Who will win tonight's South American rivalry in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

LOUD and KRU Esports will play a best-of-three series tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. A win tonight will increase the chances of qualifying for the Playoffs for both teams.

Prediction

Both teams belong to the same region, so there is hardly any difference in playstyle. However, considering the current form of both teams, LOUD is the slight favorite to win the series tonight.

The Brazilian side was the runner-up of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. The team performed exceptionally well throughout the event but choked in the Grand Final against OpTic Gaming. The Brazilian side would have learned from their past mistakes and is ready to give everything to lift the title. If the team can stick to their basics, they have an excellent chance of winning the series.

SOMOS BICAMPEÕES INVICTOS DO #VCTBR 🏆Novamente, sem perder nenhum mapa durante todo o split, levamos a melhor contra a NIP e levantamos mais uma vez esse troféu.Agora é foco total em representar novamente o Brasil no #VALORANTMasters SEM MEDO, #goLOUD https://t.co/XMFRvmhibt

Meanwhile, KRU Esports is the most experienced teams in the competition. The team has qualified for every international event so far. The experience of these international LAN events will surely be an addition to the team. With a perfect tactical approach and execution, KRU Esports can surely pull off a miracle.

HOY HAY #VALORANTMastersSe terminó la espera, un poco más de 12hs nos separan de nuestro debut vs @LOUDggES HORA DE VOLVER A LLEVAR A LATAM A LO MÁS ALTO 🤟📅HOY - TODAY🕘11hs🇲🇽/12hs🇨🇱/13hs🇦🇷🇧🇷/18hs🇪🇸/01hs🇯🇵▶️twitch.tv/valorant▶️twitch.tv/valorant_la#BORAKRU https://t.co/qr8l80u90w

Head-to-head

It will be the first-ever encounter between the two sides in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out top in their first meeting.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. LOUD has maintained a flawless run before starting their journey in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. KRU Esports has lost only once in their last five games.

Potential lineup

LOUD

  • Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi
  • Bryan “pancada” Luna
  • Matias “saadhak” Delipetro
  • Felipe “Less” Basso
  • Erick “aspas” Santos

KRU Esports

  • Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez
  • Angelo "keznit" Mori
  • Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari
  • Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza
  • Roberto "Mazino" Rivas

When and where to watch

Now there’s only one thing I can doFight until the end like I promised to“Die for You” by @grabbitz // @iamdabinlee RemixLISTEN NOW // found.ee/dfydabin#ValRevolution https://t.co/WeOXcQHR1H

The Group Stage tie between LOUD and KRU Esports in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 9:30 PM IST onwards on July 10, 2022. However, the match can start earlier if the previous game between DRX and Northeption ended before that.

Edited by Srijan Sen

