LOUD vs KRU Esports: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-A tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The much-anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is finally set to commence tonight with three back-to-back thrilling matches lined up on the inaugural day of the tournament.
Fans will witness the series between DRX and Northeption in the first game of the day. They will then see an exciting South American clash as Brazilian side LOUD and Argentine side KRU Esports will face each other in the day's second game.
LOUD was the champion of the Brazil Stage 2 Challengers and qualified for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Whereas KRU Esports finished second this time in the LATAM Stage 2 Challengers. However, the Argentine side qualified for the Copenhagen Masters by defeating the Brazilian side Ninjas in Pyjamas in the South American Stage 2 LCQ.
Both teams are bunched in Group A alongside defending champion OpTic Gaming and Guild Esports, the third-placed EMEA Stage 2 Challengers team. Being in a comparatively tougher group, both teams will try to start their tournament with a win to get closure to the Playoffs.
LOUD and KRU Esports: Who will win tonight's South American rivalry in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?
LOUD and KRU Esports will play a best-of-three series tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. A win tonight will increase the chances of qualifying for the Playoffs for both teams.
Prediction
Both teams belong to the same region, so there is hardly any difference in playstyle. However, considering the current form of both teams, LOUD is the slight favorite to win the series tonight.
The Brazilian side was the runner-up of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. The team performed exceptionally well throughout the event but choked in the Grand Final against OpTic Gaming. The Brazilian side would have learned from their past mistakes and is ready to give everything to lift the title. If the team can stick to their basics, they have an excellent chance of winning the series.
Meanwhile, KRU Esports is the most experienced teams in the competition. The team has qualified for every international event so far. The experience of these international LAN events will surely be an addition to the team. With a perfect tactical approach and execution, KRU Esports can surely pull off a miracle.
Head-to-head
It will be the first-ever encounter between the two sides in any official event. It will be interesting to see who comes out top in their first meeting.
Recent Results
Both teams have been in excellent form recently. LOUD has maintained a flawless run before starting their journey in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. KRU Esports has lost only once in their last five games.
Potential lineup
LOUD
- Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi
- Bryan “pancada” Luna
- Matias “saadhak” Delipetro
- Felipe “Less” Basso
- Erick “aspas” Santos
KRU Esports
- Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez
- Angelo "keznit" Mori
- Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari
- Joaquin "delz1k" Espinoza
- Roberto "Mazino" Rivas
When and where to watch
The Group Stage tie between LOUD and KRU Esports in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 9:30 PM IST onwards on July 10, 2022. However, the match can start earlier if the previous game between DRX and Northeption ended before that.
Q. Who will win the match?
LOUD
KRU Esports