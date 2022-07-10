DRX vs Northeption: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-B tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The long-awaited Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is finally starting tonight. Top teams and players around the globe are ready to represent their regions on the international stage.

A total of twelve teams will be competing in the event, and only one will triumph over their opposition to lift the trophy at the end of the event. The Copenhagen Masters will also be the first-ever international Valorant LAN event in history with a live audience. The presence of fans in the arena will surely add some extra excitement.

A total of eight teams will compete in the Group Stage. All eight teams are divided into two groups with four teams in each. Teams will play in a double-elimination format against the other teams in the same group.

The top two teams from each will qualify for the Playoffs and join the other four who received a direct slot in the Playoffs for their exceptional performance in their respective regional Challengers.

However, the Korean side DRX will take on the Japanese powerhouse Northeption in the inaugural tie of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Both teams are bunched in Group B alongside EMEA side FunPlus Phoenix and APAC side Xerxia Esports.

DRX and Northeption: Who will win the inaugural game of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

DRX and Northeption will play a best-of-three series tonight at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Both teams are looking for a win to make a statement in their very first game of the competition.

Prediction

It is tough to predict a clear winner when the team comes from two completely different regions. However, Korean teams have a better record against Japanese opposition in every event. Hence, DRX will be the favorite to win the series tonight.

Korean teams always focus on the tactical part of the game, and DRX is one of the best teams in that criteria. Moreover, the team has already played in three previous international LAN events, and that experience will surely help them in tonight's clash.

Meanwhile, it will be the first international LAN appearance for the Japanese side Northeption. They are one of the most consistent teams in the Japanese Valorant circuit but have previously failed to make it through to the Masters.

Finally, they can do so and be ready to represent their region for the first time on the international stage. The Japanese team has always been known for their aggressive playstyle. If they can pull out their best performance tonight, it will be troublesome for DRX.

Head-to-head

Two teams have never played a single official game against each other. It will be their first meeting in an official event, and it will be interesting to see who comes out top in their first encounter.

Recent results

Both teams have been excellent recently in their regional VCT Challengers. DRX has maintained a flawless run, winning their last five games. Whereas, Northeption has lost just one of their last five games before starting their journey in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Potential lineup

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Northeption:

Derialy

Cho "JoXJo" Byung-yeon

xnfri

BlackWiz

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the inaugural game of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen between DRX and Northeption live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 6:30 PM IST onwards on July 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the first game of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen? DRX Northeption 0 votes so far