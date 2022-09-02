OpTic Gaming vs LOUD: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul — Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The VCT Champions 2022 has begun and is live in Istanbul, Turkey. All the fans and viewers patiently wait and continue to support their favorite teams. It is now the big leagues with high risks and high rewards.

Sixteen top teams globally are playing in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022. They all have worked hard throughout the VCT 2022 event to qualify for the tournament and be on the world stage.

Ahead of them now stands one of the most difficult obstacles they must overcome to become the Valorant Champions.

OpTic Gaming and LOUD will go against each other today and fight to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

OpTic Gaming and LOUD: Who will secure their spot in VCT Champions 2022 Playoffs?

OpTic Gaming is one of the most phenomenal teams in North America whose inception began in February 2022.

OpTic Gaming won its first big event in March 2022 and secured the first position in the VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik. They played in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik (1st position), Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen (3rd position), and are now here at the VCT 2022: Champions Istanbul.

LOUD is a team from the Brazilian region who have been exceptional in the scene. They officially started in February 2022.

LOUD has represented the Brazilian region in three international VCT events: Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik (2nd position), Valorant Champions Tour 2022: Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen (11th - 12th position), and the ongoing VCT 2022: Champions Istanbul.

Predictions

OpTic Gaming has been showing up huge throughout the event. They played against BOOM Esports in their first match of the Group Stage and won 2-1.

LOUD as well has been an absolute powerhouse crushing the competition. The side played against ZETA DIVISION in their first match of the Group Stage and won clean 2-0.

It is a dilemma to side with a single team in this match-up. But looking at the performance and past performances, OpTic Gaming should pull a victory against LOUD.

Head-to-head

OpTic Gaming and LOUD head-to-head (Image via vlr.gg)

OpTic Gaming and LOUD are no strangers to each other, having fought three times. Among these face-offs, LOUD scored a victory against OpTic Gaming in VCT 2022 Stage 1 Master Reykjavik.

OpTic Gaming won twice in the Stage 1 Master Reykjavik (2022) Grand Finals and Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2: Masters Copenhagen.

It is a high-stakes match today, with the winner securing their spot in the Champions Playoffs. Both teams are familiar with each other and fans are wondering what new both these teams will bring to the table.

Potential lineups

OpTic Gaming

Pujan “FNS” Mehta (IGL)

Jaccob “Yay” Whiteaker

Victor “Victor” Wong

Austin “Crashies” Roberts

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Chet “Chet” Singh (Coach)

LOUD

Erick “Aspas” Santos

Felipe “Less” Basso

Bryan “pANcada” Luna

Matias “Saadhak” Delipetro (IGL)

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming match between OpTic Gaming and LOUD on Valorant’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube. The match will begin on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11 am PDT/8 pm CEST/11:30 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer