OpTic Gaming vs LOUD: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-A tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The most-anticipated Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen began last Sunday, and fans have already witnessed some thrilling matches over the last two days. Eight teams are currently competing in the Group Stage for the final four slot in the Playoffs.

With Guild Esports already securing its slot in the Playoffs, there will only be three more teams who will qualify for the next round.

Four teams will be eliminated from the event from the Group Stage, and today is the first elimination day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Two teams will be knocked out of the event at the end of the day.

XERXIA Esports and Northeption will face off in tonight's first elimination tie. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the second matchup, set to take place between OpTic Gaming and LOUD. This will be a rematch of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik and one team will make an early exit from the event this time.

OpTic Gaming vs LOUD: Who will be eliminated from the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen tonight?

OpTic Gaming and LOUD both started their VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen campaign with losses against Guild Esports and KRU Esports respectively. The two teams will now play a best-of-three series tonight to stay in the competition.

Prediction

Though both teams started their journey in the Copenhagen Masters with a loss, OpTic Gaming is still the favorite to win the series tonight. The North American side has the tactical prowess and firepower to take down any opponent in this event.

The team knows how to resolve its mistakes and will definitely try to do so before the game tonight.

Meanwhile, LOUD has the potential to defeat any opponent. The Brazilian side is known for its composed tactical approach. If its players are able to deliver their best performance, LOUD can defeat OpTic Gaming tonight.

The team will also try to take revenge for its loss in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Grand Final.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past, with both winning match each.

Recent Results

Despite losing their first games of the Copenhagen Masters, both teams have been in decent form recently. OpTic Gaming has won three of its last five games whereas LOUD has won four of them.

Potential lineup

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

LOUD

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Bryan “pancada” Luna

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Felipe “Less” Basso

Erick “aspas” Santos

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the elimination between OpTic Gaming and LOUD in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on July 12, 2022, from 7:00 pm (GMT-4) /12:30 am (IST, the following day). However, the match could start a bit earlier if the previous two games end before then.

