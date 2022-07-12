XERXIA Esports vs Northeption: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-B tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen commenced last Sunday and teams have already started putting their best foot forward. With Guild Esports confirming a place in the Playoffs last night, another team between FunPlus Phoenix and DRX will join them tonight.

XERXIA Esports and Northeption will take on each other in the second game of the night to secure their slot in the Playoffs. Both these teams lost their first game in the competition against FunPlus Phoenix and DRX, respectively. They are now just one loss away from being eliminated from the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

XERXIA Esports and Northeption: Who will be the first team to be eliminated from the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen tonight?

Today marks the first elimination day of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. XERXIA Esports and Northeption experienced big blows in their first games, bringing them to a do-or-die situation tonight. A win will keep their hopes alive for at least another day, while another loss will force them to return home emptyhanded.

Prediction

Considering the form of both teams, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner for tonight's face off. However, many experts and pundits believe that XERXIA Esports has a higher chances of coming out on top tonight.

The APAC side has more experience playing on the international stage than Northeption, and this can be a game changer when it comes to high pressure situations. Moreover, XERXIA Esports showcased some exceptional moments of brilliance against FunPlus Phoenix last night, and also took a map from them.

If they are able to work on their mistakes, XERXIA can surely come up top tonight.

Meanwhile, Northeption has nothing to lose, and the teams best strategy would be to go into the match fearless. If they are able to approach the game in a level-headed manner and can stick to their basics, the Japanese side can pull off a miracle with ease.

Head-to-heads

XERXIA Esports and Northeption have never played a single game against each other in an official event. Hence, it will be interesting to see who gets the better of its opposition in the duo's first meeting.

Recent results

XERXIA Esports and Northeption have been in decent form recently, each winning three of their last five games. Both teams will definitely try to improve their results by winning the game tonight.

Potential lineup

XERXIA Esports:

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul

Northeption:

Derialy

Cho "JoXJo" Byung-yeon

xnfri

BlackWiz

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the elimination tie between XERXIA Esports and Northeption on the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 9:30 PM IST onwards on July 12, 2022.

