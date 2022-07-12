FunPlus Phoenix vs DRX: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group-B tie prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen began last Sunday, and fans have enjoyed some exciting clashes over the last two days of the competition. Guild Esports became the first team to qualify for the Playoffs from the Group Stage by defeating KRU Esports last night, and fans will get the second team tonight.

A total of three matches are lined up for the third day of the event. FunPlus Phoenix and DRX will play a best-of-three series tonight at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, and the winner will be the sixth team (after XSET, Fnatic, Paper Rex, Leviathan, and Guild Esports) to qualify for the playoffs. Both FunPlus Phoenix and DRX won their first games in the Group Stage and are now just one win away from qualifying for the Playoffs.

FunPlus Phoenix and DRX: Who will be the second team after Guild Esports to qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs tonight?

FunPlus Phoenix made its international debut last night by defeating APAC team Xerxia Esports with a 2-1 scoreline. DRX won against Japanese side Northeption to kick-start their campaign. The two teams will now face each other to secure a place in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.

Prediction

Both teams performed exceptionally well in their first game in the competition, and it is difficult to predict a clear winner for today's game. However, taking into consideration the firepower of both teams, FunPlus Phoenix will likely win the series tonight.

The EMEA team is known for its tactical and composed approach to the game. The team is able to quickly change their plans according to their opponent's playstyle. FunPlus Phoenix received a major blow when their SUYGETSU was unable to travel to Denmark due to visa issues, and they were forced to play with substitute SEIDER. Despite this, FPX performed exceptionally well in their first game. The team will definitely try to maintain their momentum.

DRX is known for their strategically aggressive gameplay. The Korean team could easily turn things in their favor by playing at the top of their game. Their previous international LAN experience will also be a key factor in today's game.

Head-to-heads

This will be the first match between FunPlus Phoenix and DRX in any official event. It will be interesting to see who secures the win in tonight's match.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. DRX has maintained a flawless run in their last five games in all competitions. FunPlus Phoenix has lost just one of their last five matches. FPX will definitely try to give DRX a taste of defeat in today's game.

Potential lineup

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis ""ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Mathias "SEIDER" Seider

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Kim "Zest" Ki-seok

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

When and where to watch

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the exciting clash between FunPlus Phoenix and DRX in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Group Stage. The match will be broadcast live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 6:00 am PST on July 12, 2022.

