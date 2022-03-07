×
Create
Notifications

OpTic Gaming vs Version1: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers Group-B Day 12 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

OpTic Gaming vs Version1 pre-match discussion in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
OpTic Gaming vs Version1 pre-match discussion in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 07, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Feature

OpTic Gaming is ready to take on Version1 in the final match of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers this week. The two teams from Group-B will lock horns in a best-of-three series in the next few hours.

Both teams have been in great form since the start of the competition and are ready to continue their momentum once again tonight. Fans are eagerly waiting for the exciting clash between the two sides in the tournament.

Can OpTic Gaming end Version1's flawless run in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers and make it to the top of the group table?

Version1 is currently leading their group in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers by maintaining a flawless run in the campaign. The team has won all three games in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, OpTic Gaming is currently third in the table. Another win today may take them to the top of the table as well.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, Version1 has a higher chance of winning it tonight. The team has performed extremely well and pulled off some surprising displays in the first half of the competition.

https://t.co/ker0p0ix1T

However, OpTic Gaming has the potential to hold up Version1 with the firepower they have in their squad. The team needs to be aware of every moment in the game and composed in every situation.

Time to secure playoffs. Playing V1 at 6p CT. GAMEDAY #OpTicVALORANT https://t.co/4f0mqYgCSv

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past, with two separate winners each time.

Recent results

OpTic Gaming have won just two of their last five games in all competitions. Whereas, Version1 has won four of their last five games.

OpTic Gaming and Version1 recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
OpTic Gaming and Version1 recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

OpTic Gaming:

  • Austin "crashies" Roberts
  • Victor Wong
  • Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen
  • Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker
  • Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Version1:

  • Loic "effys" Sauvageau
  • Jordan "Zellesis" Montemurro
  • Maxim "wippie" Shepelev
  • Erik Penny
  • Alexander "zander" Dituri

When and where to watch?

Also Read Article Continues below

The match between OpTic Gaming and Version1 in the Stage 1 North America Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 7 from 7:00 PM (GMT-5), 12:00 AM (GMT), and 5:30 AM (IST) onwards. Stay tuned for more updates!

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win the match?

OpTic Gaming

Version1

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी