OpTic Gaming vs Version1: Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers Group-B Day 12 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

OpTic Gaming is ready to take on Version1 in the final match of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers this week. The two teams from Group-B will lock horns in a best-of-three series in the next few hours.

Both teams have been in great form since the start of the competition and are ready to continue their momentum once again tonight. Fans are eagerly waiting for the exciting clash between the two sides in the tournament.

Can OpTic Gaming end Version1's flawless run in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers and make it to the top of the group table?

Version1 is currently leading their group in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers by maintaining a flawless run in the campaign. The team has won all three games in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, OpTic Gaming is currently third in the table. Another win today may take them to the top of the table as well.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, Version1 has a higher chance of winning it tonight. The team has performed extremely well and pulled off some surprising displays in the first half of the competition.

However, OpTic Gaming has the potential to hold up Version1 with the firepower they have in their squad. The team needs to be aware of every moment in the game and composed in every situation.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past, with two separate winners each time.

Recent results

OpTic Gaming have won just two of their last five games in all competitions. Whereas, Version1 has won four of their last five games.

OpTic Gaming and Version1 recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "Yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Version1:

Loic "effys" Sauvageau

Jordan "Zellesis" Montemurro

Maxim "wippie" Shepelev

Erik Penny

Alexander "zander" Dituri

When and where to watch?

The match between OpTic Gaming and Version1 in the Stage 1 North America Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel on March 7 from 7:00 PM (GMT-5), 12:00 AM (GMT), and 5:30 AM (IST) onwards. Stay tuned for more updates!

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? OpTic Gaming Version1 0 votes so far