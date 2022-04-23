OpTic Gaming vs Zeta Division: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs Lower Final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

OpTic Gaming is ready to face Zeta Division tonight in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Lower Final tie. The winner will face Loud in the Grand Final tomorrow, while the loser will return home as the second-runner up.

OpTic Gaming lost against Loud last night and dropped into the Lower Bracket.

Meanwhile, Zeta Division had an excellent run in the Lower Bracket after losing the first game of the Playoffs against G2 Esports. Last night, they defeated APAC's Paper Rex and confirmed the top three spots in the competition.

OpTic Gaming vs Zeta Division: Who will reach the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Grand Final?

Both sides will play a best-of-five series in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik to face the Brazilian side Loud in the Grand Final tomorrow. With such high stakes, they are ready to give their all tonight.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, it is pretty challenging to predict a clear winner. However, OpTic Gaming, with its experience and mechanical skills, is the superior of the two sides tonight.

With players like Yay and Victor, backed by Fns' brain, the North American side will be ready for the Japanese challenge tonight.

However, Zeta Division has had a dream run in the Reykjavik Masters. The Japanese side knocked out some big names like Fnatic, Team Liquid, DRX, and Paper Rex from the competition.

The team will surely try to extend the list by pulling off another miracle against OpTic Gaming. Dep, Sugarz3ro, and other members of Zeta are determined to deliver another top-notch performance tonight.

Head-to-heads

The two sides have never met in any official event. Hence, fans will enjoy a new rivalry tonight in the VCT STage 1 Masters Reykjavik.

Recent results

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in their recent games, losing just one of their last five games in all competitions.

OpTic Gaming and Zeta Division's recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

OpTic Gaming

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Victor “Victor” Wong

Zeta Division

Yuuma "Dep" Hisamoto

Koji "Laz" Ushida

Tomoaki "crow" Maruoka

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

When and where to watch

The Lower Final tie between OpTic Gaming and Zeta Division in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs will be broadcast live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 10.30 pm IST on April 23.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will reach the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Grand-finals? OpTic Gaming Zeta Division 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer