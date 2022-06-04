Orangutan Gaming vs Global Esports: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Lower Bracket Final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

We are almost at the end of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs, and there are only three teams left in the event. Another team will leave the stage tonight after the Lower Bracket Final game between Orangutan Gaming and Global Esports.

A total of six teams have participated in the event, and the top two teams will qualify for the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers later this month. The qualified teams will represent the South Asian region in the event and will compete against the top teams of SEA for a slot in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international LAN event with fans present at the arena.

Enigma Gaming defeated Orangutan Gaming in the Upper Bracket Final of the SCS Playoffs and became the first team to qualify for the Grand Final as well as the APAC Stage 2 Challengers. Global Esports won the Val-Classico against their rival Velocity Gaming and knocked them out of the competition. The team will go up against Orangutan Gaming tonight in the Lower Bracket Final tie.

Orangutan Gaming and Global Esports: Who will qualify for the Grand Final of the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs?

Orangutan Gaming and Global Esports will play a best-of-three series tonight in the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs Lower Bracket Final. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who becomes the second team after Enigma Gaming to qualify for the APAC Stage 2 Challengers.

Prediction

Both teams have been in excellent form recently, and it is challenging to predict a clear winner for the series. However, Orangutan Gaming defeated Global Esports previously in the event. This win would have surely boosted the team's morale.

Global Sports will definitely be looking for revenge tonight against Orangutan Gaming. The win against Velocity Gaming last night will serve as a morale boost for them. Moreover, the team has always put out some exceptional performances under high-pressure situations in the Lower Bracket. If they are able to do the same today, Global Esports can surely stop Orangutan Gaming.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other only once in the past, and the game took place in the current event. Orangutan Gaming won this game.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. Orangutan Gaming has won three of their last five games, and Global Esports has won four.

Potential lineup

Orangutan Gaming:

Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia

Vibhor Vaid

Mustafa "shooterR" Kamal

Yang "Persia" Zi-on

Jon Michael "tesseract" Piga

Global Esports:

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiru p "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Where to watch

South Asian Valorant Fans can enjoy the elimination tie between Orangutan Gaming and Global Esports in the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs live on Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on June 4 from 5.30 pm IST.

