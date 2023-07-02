Orangutan vs Bonkers - VCT Ascension Pacific 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT Pacific's Ascension event has been a great event to witness. The 10 teams from all across APAC (Asia-Pacific) have been battling it out in the event's Group Stage. Here, four lineups will be eliminated and the rest will make their way to the Playoffs. Unlike the Group Stage's round-robin format, the Playoffs will follow a double-elimination design to decide the winning team that will make its way to VCT Pacific League. Day 6 of Group Stage has three matches, and one of them is between Orangutan and Bonkers.

Day 5's first match was Fancy United Esports and ONE Team Esports. Fancy were able to bounce back from their loss in the previous match and had a great BO3 (Best of Three) series as they won 2-0. The next series between NAOS and BOOM Esports was a rather close one. Both teams lost on each other's map picks, but NAOS came out victorious in the final map as they won the BO3 series by 2-1.

The final match of the day was between DPlus Esports and BLEED. The former were able to snatch victory away from BLEED as they won on their map pick, Fracture. DPlus also proceeded to win the second map, Lotus, ending the BO3 series with a 2-0 win.

Orangutan vs Bonkers - Which team will outperform the other in the VCT Ascension: Pacific 2023?

Predictions

Orangutan showed a lot of promise coming into the event as they won both Split 1 and Split 2 of the Challengers League. However, their performance in Ascension has been rather underwhelming as the team hasn't been able to win a single series.

Bonkers have had a tremendous performance in their region. They were able to finish in first place in both the Splits of their Challengers League in a rather convincing fashion. Their performance at this VCT Ascension has been pretty decent so far.

The matchup favors Bonkers as they have performed better than Orangutan in this event. However, the latter's win in the series may not benefit them a lot as they will still have to rely on other teams' wins and losses to make it to the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Orangutan's most recent match was against DPlus Esports at Pacific's VCT Ascension event, where they lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

Bonkers' recent match was also against DPlus Esports at the same event where they won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Potential lineups

Orangutan

Jm "Tesseract" Ignacio

Ignacio Azis "azys" Nandang

Nandang Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose (IGL)

Bose (IGL) Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Virani Mathanraj "theDoctorr" Munisparan (Coach)

Bonkers

Luis " LEW " Hibbert

" Hibbert Riley " rDeeW " Wilkinson

" Wilkinson Lewis " WAT " Watson

" Watson Jackson " Minimise " White (IGL)

" White (IGL) Nicholas " dragoN " Aleksandrovsky

" Aleksandrovsky John "Papasmurf" Yoo (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch this Ascension match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. They can also tune into the watchparties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 3 at 2:30 pm IST / 4:00 pm THA / 5:00 pm SGT / 6:00 pm KST.

