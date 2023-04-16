Orangutan vs Reckoning Esports - Valorant Challengers South Asia: Predictions, where to watch, and more

After days of enduring League Stage, the Valorant Challengers League South Asia Playoffs: Split 1 is finally underway. Here, the top six teams from the League Stage will compete for the prestigious championship alongside the lion's share of the substantial $40,000 prize pool. Orangutan and Reckoning Esports are set to lock horns in the Upper Semifinals on April 16, 2023. The winner advances to the Upper Finals on April 21, 2023, to face off against the Velocity Gaming vs. True Rippers encounter winner.

The loser of this match will still have a shot at the championship; however, the team will have to fight for it through the Lower Bracket.

Orangutan vs. Reckoning Esports in Valorant Challengers League South Asia

Orangutan topped Group B of the Valorant Challengers League South Asia League Stage by winning all their matches and advancing directly to the Upper Semifinals. On the other hand, Reckoning Esports lost two games during the League Stage and qualified for the Playoffs to play the Upper Round 1.

Predictions

Orangutan's lineup has formidable firepower, showcasing exceptional coordination and collaboration in challenging situations to secure wins in closely contested maps. Their recent form, individually and collectively as a team, combined with their previous head-to-head results against Reckoning Esports, make them the favored team in their upcoming encounter.

Reckoning Esports cannot be counted out on this. They gave Orangutan a tough fight during the League Stage, with victory slipping out of their grasp in the first match. Furthermore, the team outperformed Gods Reign in their recent game, boosting their confidence ahead of today's upcoming clash.

Head-to-Head

The two Indian powerhouses have competed and faced off against each other twice, including the League Stage of the Valorant Challengers League South Asia. On both occasions, Orangutan beat Reckoning Esports with a scoreline of 2 to 1. Although the first two maps of their recent encounter went down to the wire, Orangutan closed the series comfortably on Icebox.

Recent results

Orangutan has displayed exceptional performances and has been sublime since the event's start, having only dropped three maps in their last four matches. They secured a convincing victory over Lethal Esports but had to grind their way against Reckoning Esports. Their games against Aster Army and Medal Esports also ended in their favor, scoring 2-1.

Reckoning Esports have had mixed results recently. They started the tournament positively, taking down Lethal Esports and Medal Esports with a 2-0. However, they faced setbacks against the Aster Army and Orangutan. Nonetheless, they managed to win against Gods Reign after dropping the first map to set up their Upper Semifinals clash.

The potential lineup for the game

Orangutan

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rajiv "LeVi" Satpute

Jm “Tesseract” Ignacio

Azis "azys" Nandang

Reckoning Esports

Varun "Mast3r" Menon

Aleksandr "hvoya" Eremin

Daniil "flabben" Merzlyakov

Harsh "Harshhh" Arora

Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar

Where to watch Orangutan vs. Reckoning Esports in Valorant Challengers League South Asia?

Valorant fans can catch up on all the live action of the VCL South Asia Upper Semifinals on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel or Loco channel. The match will commence at 9 PM IST (GMT +5:30)/11 PM PHT (GMT +8).

