Oxygen Esports vs G2 Esports - VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-off kicked off on March 23, 2023. The first eight teams of the competition comprised the top four teams from each group in Split 1 of the VCT NA Challengers. Only four teams are still in the running for the championship after two weeks of fierce battles. The victor of the opening match between Oxygen Esports and G2 Esports on March 30, 2023, will face The Guard in the lower bracket finals later that day.

Oxygen Esports vs. G2 Esports: Who will make it to the Lower Bracket finals of the VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off?

Predictions

One of the clear favorites to win this competition is G2 Esports. They have a good combination of veteran and young players, and thus far, in the 2023 season, they have looked fantastic. Francis "OXY" Hoang and other young guns have been thriving under the tutelage of grizzled veterans like Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan.

Oxygen Esports also has a stellar lineup spearheaded by Joshua "pwny" VanGorder, who has been one of the best entry fraggers in the VCT NA Challengers Mid-season Face-off so far. Their IGL, Mitch "mitch" Semago. A veteran from the earliest days of the game when he played for Cloud9 has proven his mettle as a spectacular caller and mechanically sound player in clutch situations.

Both teams are evenly matched regarding performance, so the series should be close. However, considering they have already played once in the tournament, and G2 Esports lost the first game, they will have the force of vengeance backing them up.

The side that loses the first game typically prevails in lower-bracket rematches. Yet clichés aside, the game's outcome is up for grabs.

Head-to-head

Both times in the VCT NA Challengers 2023, the teams faced off against one another. In the third week of the group stage, G2 Esports lost the opening series. Yet, Oxygen pulled off a major shock in this event by beating them 2-1 in their first game.

Recent results

Oxygen Esports won their first match in the VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off against G2 esports but then lost to The Guard in the upper-bracket finals. They battled heroically to defeat TSM in their lower-bracket encounter by a score of 2-1.

After dropping their opening round, G2 Esports dropped every map in their subsequent matches against FaZe Clan and Moist Moguls.

Potential Lineups

Oxygen Esports

Devon " randyySAVAGE " Bréard

" Bréard Mitch " mitch " Semago (IGL)

" Semago (IGL) Josh " pwny " VanGorder

" VanGorder Logan " skuba " Jenkins

" Jenkins Andrew " Verno " Maust

" Maust Preston " Juv3nile " Dornon (Coach)

" Dornon (Coach) Rustun "Rustun" Lusk (Coach)

G2 Esports

Shahzeb " ShahZaM " Khan (IGL)

" Khan (IGL) Michael " dapr " Gulino

" Gulino Maxim " wippie " Shepelev

" Shepelev Erik " penny " Penny

" Penny Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the match live on the Valorant NA YouTube or Knights Arena Twitch channel. If you prefer additional commentary and banter, you can tune into watch parties hosted by streamers like Tarik and Subroza.

Oxygen Esports will face off against G2 Esports on March 30, 2023, at 12 pm PDT / 9 pm CET / 1:30 am IST (the next day).

