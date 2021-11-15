Paper Rex, Bleed eSports, Alter Ego to go toe to toe with South Asian Valorant rosters in upcoming TEC Showdown

In the upcoming event, AMD Ryzen presents TEC Showdown hosted by The Esports Club, South Asian Valorant teams will try their mettle against several Singapore teams, including Paper Rex. This will be a great challenge and experience for the South Asian teams to get involved in.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Ishaan Arya, CEO of The Esports Club, explained the commitment and purpose of the event as:

“Our goal from Day 1 has been to create and improve a competitive ecosystem for Valorant in the region. We created an amazing long-term base with campaigns like TEC Challenger Series and TEC Gauntlet to provide opportunities for teams across all tiers in South Asia. With the TEC Showdown, we’re giving the best teams a chance to go head to head against some great teams in South East Asia to really see where they stand and with this experience up their game!”

What to expect in AMD Ryzen presents TEC Showdown Valorant?

The event has numerous South Asian Valorant teams, like Global Esports, Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming, and Exceeli Esports, with an emphasis on Indian players. A total of ten sides are going head to head in the event with a prize pool of $15,000.

The presence of established Valorant teams like Paper Rex and Bleed eSports further raises the anticipation and hype surrounding the event. Paper Rex was founded by legendary Counter-Strike player Harley “dsn” Orwall and Nikhil “nikH” Hathiramani.

They are currently participating in the Royal Sea Challengers, along with Bleed eSports and Louvre, both of whom will be playing at AMD Ryzen presents TEC Showdown. Fans can’t wait to see how their favorite teams square up against each other and who comes out on top.

When and where to watch?

AMD Ryzen presents TEC Showdown is scheduled to start at 1.00 pm IST on November 16. The first match is in Upper Round 1 between Team Exploit and E2S Lexious. Fans can catch the schedule of the event and when their favorite team is playing here.

The event’s live stream can be followed at The Esports Club’s official YouTube channel, currently covering Gauntlet Season 3.

Chamber, Valorant’s newest Sentinel, is going to drop on November 16. With the looming patch 3.10 that is sure to send ripples throughout the current meta, fans can indeed look forward to seeing some high-octane Valorant action with all these exciting talents and rosters involved.

Edited by Ravi Iyer