Paper Rex vs FUT Esports - Valorant Champions 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 Los Angeles has concluded its group stages. With eight of the top teams in the playoffs, the competition's intensity is rising, and we are close to having a new 'world champion.' This year, the tournament has seen a more diverse top eight as there are exactly two teams from each of the major regions, namely, Pacific, Americas, EMEA, and China.

One of the upcoming quarter-final matches is between Paper Rex and FUT Esports, set to be one of the most explosive contests of the Valorant tournament. Both teams are firm believers in extremely aggressive gameplay. That said, we, the viewers, are eager to find out who the better "W Gamers" are.

Paper Rex vs FUT Esports: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

With the inclusion of PRX something, Paper Rex are one of the favorites to win the Champions 2023. This might be the year where they show the world that their explosive playstyle actually works and perhaps win their first international trophy.

They recently surprised everyone by finishing in the top three with a substitute at Masters Tokyo 2023 and are looking for an even better finish at Valorant Champions 2023.

FUT Esports have had a pretty good season in EMEA, finishing third in their region, although their performance at Masters Tokyo was poor. Coming into the Champions 2023, not much was expected from the team, but they proved themselves by qualifying for playoffs. It is only fair to assume that they will be looking to continue their good run.

On paper, however, Paper Rex are favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

With their current rosters, the two teams will be meeting for the first time at Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023.

Recent results

Paper Rex defeated EDward Gaming 2-0 in their final group-stage match at Champions 2023 to qualify for the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, FUT Esports defeated T1 in the deciding match of Group B to qualify for the playoffs at Champions 2023.

Expected rosters

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Patiphan " CigaretteS " Posri (Substitute)

" Posri (Substitute) Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

FUT Esports

Buğra " mojj " Kiraz

" Kiraz Doğukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Furkan " MrFaliN " Yeğen

" Yeğen Ata " ATA KAPTAN " Tan

" Tan Serhat " Muj " Yüksel (Substitute)

" Yüksel (Substitute) Eray "GAIS" Sarıkaya (Coach)

Livestream details

The second quarter-final of the Valorant Champions 2023 between Paper Rex and FUT Esports will be streamed live on Valorant’s official Youtube and Twitch channels. Several popular streamers will also host watch parties for fans to join and watch.

The match will be played on August 16, 2023, at 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST (next day)/ 3:30 am IST (next day). You can also link your Riot accounts to Twitch for some exclusive drops.

Poll : Which team will win? Paper Rex FUT Esports 0 votes