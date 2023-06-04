VCT Masters Tokyo 2023: The best player from every Pacific team

The Americas, Pacific, and EMEA regional leagues have concluded with the best teams from each region earning a spot in the first VCT 2023 international event held in Japan. VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 will feature 12 lineups across these three regions. The tournament will be a display of peak Valorant talent and VCT fans worldwide are gearing up to witness the spectacle starting on June 11, 2023.

The Pacific region has always been underrated when compared to its peers, Americas and EMEA. The region, nevertheless, has incredible amounts of talent, and will be represented by Paper Rex, DRX, and T1. This article will list the players to watch out for from these three Pacific teams participating at VCT Masters 2023: Tokyo.

Pacific teams at VCT Masters 2023 Tokyo will be counting on these players

1) Paper Rex - something

Something is a superstar in the making (Image via Flickr)

Paper Rex had a lot of question marks surrounding them after a lackluster showing and poor finish to their 2022 season and at VCT LOCK//IN. The team had a decent start in the Pacific league, but showed nothing extraordinary. This was until IGL Benedict "Benkai" Tan was benched in favor of recently signed Duelist player, Ilya "something" Petrov.

something transformed the team into a different beast and allowed Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto to have great performances as a flex player. The former himself put up incredible kill numbers on Agents such as Jett and Reyna. something's heroic plays and highlight moments made Paper Rex into a dominant force who were able to win VCT Pacific in a thrilling reverse-sweep versus DRX in the Grand Finals, where he was named the MVP.

Paper Rex are coming into Masters Tokyo as one of the most exciting teams to watch and a very worthy title contender. Something's extraordinary talents, along with the roster's aggressive playstyle, will be a treat to watch, and fans can expect the Russian to make a name for himself on the international stage.

2) DRX - MaKo

MaKo is one of the best Controller players in the world (Image via Flickr)

DRX have always been known as the best team in the Pacific region. The Korean giants have always showcased exceptional teamwork and talent throughout various international apperances. The lineup has become a household name for VCT fans and one of the most recognisable players from the roster includes Kim "MaKo" Myeong-Kwan.

MaKo has been regarded as a top-tier Controller player for over two years now. The Korean national has shown remarkable consistency regardless of meta. His crisp aim and cerebral gameplay earned him the regular season MVP award in the Pacific League. He is also one of the most clutch players that the game has ever seen.

DRX will be eagerly looking to claim their first international title after being denied the VCT Pacific title. The team has all the talent in the world to be able to do so. If MaKo can work his magic in Masters Tokyo, DRX's hopes of becoming world champions can become a reality.

3) T1 - Sayaplayer

Sayaplayer is a world-class Duelist (Image via Flickr)

T1 were regarded as a middle-of-the-pack team in the Pacific League. After a poor showing in VCT LOCK//IN, they looked in much better form but were still considered nothing special and an average lineup.

T1 changed these narratives during the latter half of the regular season and the bracket stage. They were incredibly competitive against the best of the best and proved that they are a real threat. A large reason to their incredible improvement was thanks to their Duelist, Ha "Sayaplayer" Jeong-Woo.

Sayaplayer was a top-tier Duelist player in the Pacific League and put up plenty of world-class performances to power T1 to a third-place finish. His heroics on his signature Agents, Raze and Jett, proved invaluable for T1. The team also played around Sayaplayer and set him up for success whenever possibile to maximize their chances of winning.

T1 find themselves in a hard group consisting of NRG, Natus Vincere, and EDward Gaming at Masters Tokyo. Many fans do not have T1 exiting this group. If Sayaplayer can perform at his peak form, however, T1 have a very realistic chance of making a deep run in Masters Tokyo.

