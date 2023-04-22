Paper Rex vs Global Esports - VCT Pacific League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Pacific League commenced on March 25, 2023, featuring 10 of the top teams from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Today's (April 22, 2023) matchup between Paper Rex (PRX) and Global Esports kicks off Week 5 of the tournament.
Here is everything you need to know about the teams competing in the VCT Pacific League match.
PRX vs Global Esports: Who will win the first match of Week 5 in VCT Pacific League 2023?
Predictions
Paper Rex barely need an introduction. They have been fan favorites for a long time. The team placed second at the Valorant Masters 2022 in Copenhagen, proving that their reputation precedes them on the international stage.
Global Esports have had a great run in South-East Asian tournaments but do not have the same reputation as PRX. They overhauled their entire roster and brought in fresh new talents. This change could possibly affect the outcome of their upcoming matchup.
PRX definitely have the advantage over Global Esports in their matchup. Though both teams share a similar loss-win streak in the competition, PRX's overall consistency and experience mean they have an upper hand over Global Esports.
While Global Esports are the underdogs, their new lineup does have the potential to turn the tables and register an upset.
Head-to-head
Paper Rex and Global Esports have clashed twice in the past: once in the GRX IN Invitational and the other at VCT: APAC Last Chance. In both instances, PRX emerged victorious with a clean sweep.
Recent Results
PRX, though a formidable force in the entirety of Valorant's competitive scene, have recently been struggling. They've had their fair share of losses, most recently against DRX and Team Secret. However, they've also been dominating the tournament against teams like T1 and definitely have the potential to win their upcoming matchup.
Global Esports, on the other hand, have had a couple of losses in their recent games. Though their latest win against Talon Esports is a great motivating factor for the matchup ahead, their players need to keep their heads in the game and do their best to win against the competent PRX.
Potential rosters
Paper Rex
- Benedict "Benkai" Tan
- Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart
- Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie
- Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto
- Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee
- Alexandre "alecks" Sallé
Global Esports
- Jordan "AYRIN" He
- Park "Bazzi" Jun-ki
- Kim "t3xture" Na-ra
- Michael "WRONSKI" Wronski
- Carla "Monyet" Nugraha
Where to watch
Fans can catch the action between Paper Rex and Global Esports Division live on VCT Pacific’s YouTube and Twitch channels. The game is scheduled for April 22, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST/ 1:00 am PT/4:00 pm Singapore Time.
Poll : Who Do You Think Will Win This Match?
Paper Rex
Global Esports
0 votes