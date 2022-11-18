Paper Rex vs GodSquad (Global Esports) Valorant India Invitational: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer kicked off in October 2022, with teams from all over India and Southeast Asia competing to qualify for this VCT//OFF SEASON event. Two teams from the Indian Qualifiers, one from the SEA Qualifiers and five invited teams have finally arrived in Hyderabad, India, to compete in a LAN setup for a $100,000 prize pool.

All eight teams will initially compete in a round-robin group stage setup, with teams competing in groups of four. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the single-elimination playoff bracket.

Paper Rex vs GodSquad: Who will win this Group Stage matchup of Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer?

On the first day of the Valorant India Invitational LAN stage, APAC's most successful VCT roster, Paper Rex (PRX), will take on GodSquad, the Global Esports roster than dominated Indian Valorant for two years.

Predictions

Paper Rex and Global Esports (GodSquad) were two of the most dominant Valorant teams within their respective sub-regions in VCT 2022. While PRX dominated the Malaysia/Singapore circuit, Global Esports were renowned as one of the top teams from South Asia.

PRX has an incredible roster that has proven its strengths against some of the best teams in the world, finishing 2nd and 4th in the two VCT Masters events in 2022. They have players like f0rsakeN and Jinggg, two mechanically gifted players who are in a class of their own. They also have an established IGL like Benkai and effective support players like d4v41 and mindfreak.

GodSquad has had less international exposure than Paper Rex. However, the team consists of a roster that has been playing together since 2020. Over the last two years, GodSquad has competed against all the top teams within South Asia, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

GodSquad also has players like SkRossi and Lighningfast who will be moving to Korea with the official Global Esports team to compete in the VCT Pacific League in 2023.

Based on both teams' level of success and individual player quality, Paper Rex can be considered favorites to win this matchup. Additional factors like crowd support and recent form do point the cards in favor of GodSquad. However, considering the past performances of both teams, Paper Rex is more likely to emerge as the winner.

Head-to-head

Paper Rex and GodSquad have played against each other only once prior to this matchup. The two sides faced off in an intense best-of-three series in the Upper Bracket Quarter-finals of the VCT 2021 APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, which ended in favor of Paper Rex.

Recent results

Paper Rex's match against GodSquad will be their opening match of the Valorant India Invitational. It will also be the first match the team has played since their Valorant Champions 2022 Group Stage exit against Team Liquid in September 2022.

Similar to PRX, GodSquad are also yet to play their opening match of the tournament. However, they have played three matches so far in November 2022 in tournaments like the Skyesports SEA Championship. Out of their three recent matches, they collected victories over Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming while losing only to Revenant Esports.

Potential lineups

Paper Rex

Benedict "Benkai" Tan (IGL)

Tan (IGL) Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

GodSquad

Bhavin " HellrangeR " Kotwani (IGL)

" Kotwani (IGL) Akshay " KappA " Sinkar

" Sinkar Ganesh " SkRossi " Gangadhar

" Gangadhar Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhary

" Choudhary Jayanth " skillZ " Ramesh

" Ramesh Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Coach)

When and where to watch

Viewers can tune into Galaxy Racer India's official YouTube channel to watch the Valorant India Invitational live. Paper Rex will face-off against GodSquad in a Bo1 matchup on November 18, 2022 at 6.00pm CEST/ 10.30 pm IST.

