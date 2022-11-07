Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer India: Start time, teams, prize pool, and more

Galaxy Racer is all set to join hands with Sunburn for the upcoming Valorant India Invitational in Hyderabad. The event will feature Galaxy Racer, one of the biggest gaming organizations in the world collaborating with Sunburn, Asia's premiere EDM (Electronic Dance Music) festival, as these organizations will be mixing music with Esports for the audience to enjoy.
This event will be the first international Valorant tournament to take place in South Asia and India. The festival will also welcome some of the best teams. Apart from the popular teams, fans will also be able to gaze at some of the top Indian stars.
This article will fill fans in on details regarding the Invitational's start date, prize pool, and other important topics.
Valorant India Invitational will begin on November 18
Fans will be able to witness the collaboration event between Galaxy Racer and Sunburn when the Music Carnival comes on board as the official venue partner of the Valorant India Invitational on November 18, 2022, in Hyderabad. The event will last until November 20, 2022.
Sunburn is known to be one of the biggest music festivals in the world. The music giant partnering with Galaxy Racer will be their first venture in the Esports industry with Valorant being the foundation of their relationship. This is a unique kind of partnership between the two organizations that have the potential to help the Esports world get more exposure.
Pop culture has always been one of the primary influences for many things, and the addition of top-tier music events with Esports can certainly help the industry grow more. This makes the partnership even more special.
Which teams can be expected to show up at the event?
As per the official news, fans can expect eight popular Esports teams to show up at the Valorant India Invitational in Hyderabad. The teams are as follows:
- Paper Rex
- Team Secret
- Rex Regum Qeon
- BOOM Esports
- Bleed Esports
- Enigma Gaming
- GodSquad (Global Esports)
- TBA
The participating teams will be fighting for a grand total of $100,00 prize pool. An exclusive music video related to the event will be revealed shortly. One of the most exciting parts of the event is the inclusion of popular artist DJ Snake. The musician will be delivering some promising and breathtaking performances for fans.
The event will be a three-day affair as the Grand Finals will take place on November 20 at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad. Fans who are interested in catching the intense and satisfying event live can do so by booking their tickets.
The event's main goal is to merge music with gaming. Through various surveys, Galaxy Racer took the opportunity to produce a mega event featuring the India Invitational that could act as the perfect setting for the Indian audience.