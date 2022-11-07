Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer India: Start time, teams, prize pool, and more

Galaxy Racer is all set to join hands with Sunburn for the upcoming Valorant India Invitational in Hyderabad. The event will feature Galaxy Racer, one of the biggest gaming organizations in the world collaborating with Sunburn, Asia's premiere EDM (Electronic Dance Music) festival, as these organizations will be mixing music with Esports for the audience to enjoy.

galaxyracerindia @galaxyracerind Music Meets Esports



Presenting our venue partner for the



Enjoy the Grand Finals and sum up the day, by shaking your legs to



BUY NOW:



#Valorant #VCT #Sunburn #DJSnake Music Meets EsportsPresenting our venue partner for the #Valorant IndiaInvitational, @SunburnFestival Enjoy the Grand Finals and sum up the day, by shaking your legs to @djsnake 's tunes! 🥳BUY NOW: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran… 🎶 Music Meets Esports 🎮Presenting our venue partner for the #ValorantIndiaInvitational, @SunburnFestival! 🔥Enjoy the Grand Finals and sum up the day, by shaking your legs to @djsnake's tunes! 🥳BUY NOW: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran…#Valorant #VCT #Sunburn #DJSnake https://t.co/iF6QHlDdRC

This event will be the first international Valorant tournament to take place in South Asia and India. The festival will also welcome some of the best teams. Apart from the popular teams, fans will also be able to gaze at some of the top Indian stars.

This article will fill fans in on details regarding the Invitational's start date, prize pool, and other important topics.

Valorant India Invitational will begin on November 18

Fans will be able to witness the collaboration event between Galaxy Racer and Sunburn when the Music Carnival comes on board as the official venue partner of the Valorant India Invitational on November 18, 2022, in Hyderabad. The event will last until November 20, 2022.

galaxyracerindia @galaxyracerind



Have you booked your ticket for



In case you haven't, BUY NOW:



#Valorant #VCT Top Valorant teams are coming to India to compete for USD 100,000 prize pool! 🤩Have you booked your ticket for #Valorant IndiaInvitational?In case you haven't, BUY NOW: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran… #Valorant India Top Valorant teams are coming to India to compete for USD 100,000 prize pool! 🤩Have you booked your ticket for #ValorantIndiaInvitational? In case you haven't, BUY NOW: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran…#Valorant #VCT #ValorantIndia https://t.co/TxlmnLxLQK

Sunburn is known to be one of the biggest music festivals in the world. The music giant partnering with Galaxy Racer will be their first venture in the Esports industry with Valorant being the foundation of their relationship. This is a unique kind of partnership between the two organizations that have the potential to help the Esports world get more exposure.

Pop culture has always been one of the primary influences for many things, and the addition of top-tier music events with Esports can certainly help the industry grow more. This makes the partnership even more special.

Which teams can be expected to show up at the event?

As per the official news, fans can expect eight popular Esports teams to show up at the Valorant India Invitational in Hyderabad. The teams are as follows:

Paper Rex Team Secret Rex Regum Qeon BOOM Esports Bleed Esports Enigma Gaming GodSquad (Global Esports) TBA

galaxyracerindia @galaxyracerind A call out to all Valorant players!



India's largest active Valorant Community, Gamers Guild Hyderabad is coming up with its next LAN event! 🤩



In case you haven't registered yet, here is your chance:



#Valorant A call out to all Valorant players!India's largest active Valorant Community, Gamers Guild Hyderabad is coming up with its next LAN event! 🤩In case you haven't registered yet, here is your chance: gamersguild.in #Valorant India #GamersGuild 📢 A call out to all Valorant players! 📢India's largest active Valorant Community, Gamers Guild Hyderabad is coming up with its next LAN event! 🤩In case you haven't registered yet, here is your chance: gamersguild.in#Valorant #ValorantIndia #GamersGuild https://t.co/Kalt4C0bEE

The participating teams will be fighting for a grand total of $100,00 prize pool. An exclusive music video related to the event will be revealed shortly. One of the most exciting parts of the event is the inclusion of popular artist DJ Snake. The musician will be delivering some promising and breathtaking performances for fans.

The event will be a three-day affair as the Grand Finals will take place on November 20 at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad. Fans who are interested in catching the intense and satisfying event live can do so by booking their tickets.

The event's main goal is to merge music with gaming. Through various surveys, Galaxy Racer took the opportunity to produce a mega event featuring the India Invitational that could act as the perfect setting for the Indian audience.

Poll : 0 votes