Tickets for Valorant India Invitational by Galaxy Racer are available now: How to buy, official prices, and more

Next week, one of the most important Valorant tournaments in the APAC region will commence. The highly anticipated Valorant India Invitational event was recently announced, creating a lot of buzz and excitement among the country's Valorant community. In it, top teams from India and beyond will compete for a share of the event's prize pool.

This article will offer vital information regarding the event. Here is how to buy tickets for it, how much they cost, relevant dates, and more.

Where to get tickets for Valorant India Invitational

#Valorant #VCT Tickets Are Available NOWBook your tickets for one of the biggest Valorant esports tournaments of India, the #Valorant IndiaInvitational! 🤩Be there to catchValorant teams in action!Buy your tickets: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran… #Valorant India 🚨 Tickets Are Available NOW 🚨Book your tickets for one of the biggest Valorant esports tournaments of India, the #ValorantIndiaInvitational! 🤩Be there to catch 🔝 Valorant teams in action! 💥Buy your tickets: in.bookmyshow.com/sports/valoran…#Valorant #VCT #ValorantIndia https://t.co/cQXduUVi3i

The event will pit the best-performing Valorant teams against each other in an offline (LAN) setting next week in Hyderabad. It will be broadcast live on eligible streaming platforms, and the tickets have been made available on bookmyshow.in. The main event will feature a live audience as well and will be held from November 18-20.

Valorant India Invitational will be held at GMR Arena in Hyderabad. Moreover, DJ. Snake will be making an appearance for the Sunburn Festival. That said, the Sunburn tickets are available as an add-on to the VCT tickets.

Here are the prices for the tickets:

Day 1 Pass - Rs. 500 (per day)

Weekend Pass - Rs. 1,300 (pass for all three days: November 18, 19, and 20)

Weekend Pass+Sunburn GA Pass - Rs. 2,600 (three-day pass, along with General Admission Pass for Sunburn Arena ft. DJ. Snake)

Gamer VIP+Sunburn VIP Pass - Rs. 6,000 (three-day Gamer VIP Pass, along with VIP Admission Pass for Sunburn Area ft. DJ. Snake)

Prize pool for event

Galaxy Racer India has announced a total prize pool of US$100,000 (INR 82,00,000) for the upcoming tournament. The following is the pool distribution:

First Prize: $50,000 (INR 41,00,000).

Second Prize: $20,000 (INR 16,50,000).

Third Prize: $10,000 (INR 8,20,000).

Fourth Prize: $10,000 (INR 8,20,000).

5th to 8th Place: $2,500 (INR 2,05,000).

Participating teams

The following eight teams will be participating in the main LAN event:

Paper Rex

Team Secret

Rex Regum Qeon

BOOM Esports

Enigma Gaming

Global Esports

Bleed Esports

TBD

One team that will be participating in the event hasn't been decided yet, and it is hoped that it will be one of the behemoth South Asian teams. Eight squads will duke it out for the prize money, and the tournament will follow a double-elimination format, much like the VCT tournaments.

Most teams, including Paper Rex, Global Esports, and the like, have made changes to their roster during the VCT off-season. This would be a great opportunity for the South Asian squads to try out their new lineups. In addition to trying out their new roster, this could also be a chance for these teams to tweak other aspects of their squads, such as players, team roles, etc.

The event will offer Indian fans the prospect of meeting and greeting some of their esports idols in real life. Many famous esports superstars will be at the tournament, which is a first after Riot Games announced the franchise league.

Livestream details

Riot Games announced the list of official off-season Valorant tournaments for this year on September 29. The Esports Club is currently hosting the Challenger Series, the Pacific territory's first official off-season VCT event, which features the top teams from that region.

According to the title's developers, Galaxy Racer India's Valorant India Invitational is also included in the off-season VCT plans for the Pacific area. The event will be livestreamed on Galaxy Racer India's YouTube channel.

