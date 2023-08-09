Paper Rex vs KRÜ Esports - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 has begun. The third iteration of Riot Games’ biggest tournament of the year is currently underway in Los Angeles, where the world’s top 16 teams are competing for a massive prize pool of $2,250,000. Defending Champions LOUD, Fnatic, Paper Rex, NRG, and EDG are a few of the big names you will get to see at this event.

One of the most anticipated and exciting matches coming up on the fourth day is between Paper Rex and KRU Esports in Group A. Both teams will be looking to continue their good form, and it will be exciting to see who performs better under pressure.

Paper Rex vs KRU Esports: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

Paper Rex entered Valorant Champions 2023 as the number-one seed from APAC. They are expected to perform really well and are considered by many to be title contenders.

Widely believed to be the most loved team in the event, Paper Rex will bring their signature “W gaming” playstyle, and it will be fun to watch what they have in store for fans this time.

KRU Esports, on the other hand, are on their dream run, and high expectations surround them. After a 0-9 score in the regular VCT: Americas league, they were thought to be the worst team in the region, and all hope was seemingly lost.

However, everything changed in the VCT: Americas LCQ, where KRU Esports proved everyone wrong, won the event, and qualified for Valorant Champions 2023. They have certainly proved now that they can deliver when it matters, and it will be exciting to watch how they fare against the aggressive playstyle of Paper Rex.

All things considered, however, Paper Rex are the clear favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

The two teams, with their current rosters, have never faced each other before. This is the first time they will lock horns.

Recent Results

Paper Rex recently finished in the top three in Masters Tokyo 2023. However, they were playing with a substitute as PRX something was unavailable due to visa issues. They are expected to perform even better now with the Russian duelist back in the squad.

KRU Esports just won VCT: Americas LCQ, much to everyone’s astonishment, and they look set to continue their successful run in Valorant Champions 2023.

Expected rosters

Paper Rex

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

Ahmad Khalish Rusyaidee “d4v41” bin Nordin

Wang “Jinggg” Jing Jie

Ilya “something” Petrov

Patiphan “CigaretteS” Posri (Substitute)

Alexandre “alecks” Sallé

KRU Esports

Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari

Juan Pablo “NagZ” Lopez Miranda

Santiago “Daveeys” Galvis Ruiz

Marco Eliot “Melser” Machuca Amaro

Angelo “keznit” Mori

Carlos Alberto “axeddy” Machado Galvão (Substitute)

Jorge Luis “Atom” Siero Noriega (Head Coach)

Livestream details

All Valorant Champions 2023 matches will be streamed live on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. If you are interested, you can watch other popular streamers who have been given watch-party permissions. You can also link your Riot accounts to Twitch for some exclusive drops.

Paper Rex vs KRU Esports will be played on August 9, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

