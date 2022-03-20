×
Persija Esports vs Bonkers: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-B Decider-tie Prediction

Previewing Persija Esports and Bonkers in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers(Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 20, 2022 02:49 AM IST
Feature

Persija Esports is ready to face Bonkers in the Group-B Decider tie today in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) APAC Stage-1 Challengers.

The two teams have faced each other once already in the competition on the inaugural day of Group-Stage. They will now face each other to secure their place in the Playoffs. The winner will be the second team from Group-B to qualify for the Playoffs alongside Paper Rex.

After Day 4 of #VCTAPAC - Stage 1 - Group Stage, 2 teams have qualified to the Knockout Stage, @boomesportsid and @pprxteam!@SouthBuilt won the series vs Oblivion Force and they advance to the final decider.Here are the Group Stage Brackets (A, B & D): https://t.co/A7jlotnqho

Persija Esports and Bonkers: Who will qualify for the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs?

Persija Esports dropped into the Loser Bracket after losing against Paper Rex in their last game. Whereas, Bonkers kept their hopes alive in the competition by eliminating Fancy United Esports in their previous game. However, the two teams will lock horns today to confirm their slot in the Playoffs.

Prediction

Persija Esports has already defeated their Oceanian opposition in the competition. Moreover, the team delivered a tough fight against the tournament's favorite Paper Rex yesterday. Hence, they are indeed the favorites to win the series today.

Bonkers, however, will surely be looking to get revenge for their earlier defeat. The Oceanian champions have performed exceptionally well against Fancy United Esports and knocked them out of the competition. They will try to maintain their momentum in today's game as well.

Head-to-head

Persija Esports and Bonkers have faced each other just once, and the former has secured victory at that time.

Recent results

Persija Esports has won three of their last five games. Whereas, Bonkers have lost only once in their previous five matches. However, the loss was against today's opposition.

Persija Esports and Bonkers recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential lineup

Persija Esports

  • Nanda "Asteriskk" Rizana
  • Fikri Zaki "Famouz" Hamdani
  • Kevin "Eeyore" Gunawan
  • Vicky "Flynch" Rudyanto
  • Baskoro Dwi "roseaufy" Putra

Bonkers

  • Noah "Nozz" McClafferty
  • Justin "skrawl" Lanzon
  • Riley "rDeeW" Wilkinson
  • Jackson "Minimise" White
  • kalth

When & where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the action between Persija Esports and Bonkers in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 20 from 9.00 am IST.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
