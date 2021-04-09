Possible Valorant patch 2.07 note leaks by data miner reveal Astra buffs for the upcoming update

With Valorant patch 2.07 set to arrive next week, fans of the shooter have been patiently anticipating the changes that the developers will be looking to bring this time around.

Fortunately, fans might not have to wait any longer to find out what the upcoming update has in store, as the community’s friendly neighborhood data miner floxay leaked certain images of what could possibly be Valorant patch 2.07.

The leaked images hint at a significant number of buffs to Astra, along with some quality-of-life changes to both Viper and Raze.

Now, it’s not certain if these images were fragments of the official patch notes as Riot is yet to provide the Valorant community with further details on it.

Valorant patch 2.07 leaked notes

#1 - Valorant Agent Updates

Astra

Gravity Well

Now pulls Agents that are defusing the Spike

If they are pulled out of defuse range, the defuse will be interrupted

Raze

Audio cues added to indicate when she’s boosted in the air from Blast Pack

Explosion and Showstopper launching VFX updated, so they are less obscuring and clear out of the play space faster

Viper

Fixed a bug when calculating if damage taken while decayed should be lethal for players with armor.

Most notably, this was causing Marshal shots when the target was decayed 50 to reduce the enemy to 1 HP instead of killing them.

#2 - Valorant Quality of Life changes

Improved feel of ping wheel selection tool; this should now feel more predictable to use

Cypher Tripwires now display to Observers with associated team color

#3 - Valorant Bugs

Agents

Yoru can no longer plant the Spike after using Gatecrash while his Dimensional Shift is active

Fixed an unintended dome in the sky that Astra saw if she came out of Astral form while Omen is ulting

Fixed a bug where placing Killjoy’s turret next to Sage’s Barrier Orb would sometimes break it

Cypher can no longer place Spycam in Cyber Cage projectiles

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s disabled Alarmbots would chase far away targets that ran by them when it was re-enabled.

Fixed issue where Skye’s Guiding Light appeared to go underground when thrown directly down.

Competitive

Fixed various localization issues with the server selector and the promotion screen

Fixed a bug that was causing the Match History filter to function incorrectly

Social

Fixed a bug where players would have to restart client to rid themselves of their competitive queue restriction after their restriction ended

Fixed a bug where some players were not penalized for being AFK after a match ended during remakes

Fixed a bug where players using a Russian keyboard were having issues with party push to talk

Fixed a bug where players who swapped to Thai keyboard had their voice chat settings reset

Spectator

Fixed issue where spectators and observers could sometimes see incorrect aim vectors for scoped-in sniper rifles when switching between views.