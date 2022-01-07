Price of Protocol 781-A, Valorant's new skin bundle revealed

Protocol 781-A, Valorant’s new dark sci-fi-themed skin bundle, is set to be released with Episode 4: Disruption, on January 11, 2022.

Riot Games has always experimented with and brought innovative weapons skins to Valorant, from bringing the punky Glitchpop and futuristic Ion to military-based Recon and mystical Singularity.

Valorant will now get a new dystopian and high-tech skin line in Protocol 781-A, which is well-designed with robotic animation, textures, visuals and sound effects. However, the unique voice line feature available in the Level 5 upgrade sets it apart from other skin bundles in Valorant. Protocol 781-A consists of the following in-game cosmetics:

Personal Administrative Melee Unit (melee)

Protocol 781-A Phantom

Protocol 781-A Spectre

Protocol 781-A Bulldog

Protocol 781-A Sheriff

Protocol 781-A Gun Buddy

Protocol 781-A Card

Protocol 781-A Spray

How much does Valorant’s Protocol 781-A bundle cost?

The Protocol 781-A bundle is set to be part of the Ultra Edition (UE) price tier. This makes the entire bundle cost 9,900 VP (Valorant Points). The finisher and the voice line feature justify the high price of the bundle.

Players can buy the skin line in exchange for VP, which needs to be purchased in exchange for real-life currency. One can also buy the weapon skin separately instead of the whole bundle.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Welcome to the PROTOCOL_781-A platform. Where superior performance is standard issue. Watch the full trailer: riot.com/3f0iE82 Welcome to the PROTOCOL_781-A platform. Where superior performance is standard issue. Watch the full trailer: riot.com/3f0iE82 https://t.co/SyIVqBU03P

The developers have brought about a dark sci-fi essence with this skin. Preeti Khanolkar, Valorant’s Senior Producer at Riot Games, opened up about their goal while designing the weapon by saying:

“With Protocol 781-A, our goal was to create a sci-fi skin like that would be very appealing but unlike any other sci-fi skins we’d created so far. So, not clean and futuristic like Ion, not otherworldly like Singularity, and not fun and colorful like Glitchpop. Instead, we wanted something dystopian that wouldn’t feel grungy or dirty.”

Also Read Article Continues below

After the player buys Protocol 781-A, players can also upgrade the skin to different Variants and Levels as per their preferences. The bundle will be available in stores after the 4.0 patch update arrives in-game, with Episode 4 Act 1 and the new Duelist agent Neon.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee