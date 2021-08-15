Prize pool of Skyesports Championship 3.0 Valorant tournament revealed 

The prize pool of the AMD Ryzen Skyesports Championship 3.0 tournament for Valorant was revealed today, and it is a staggering amount of INR 22,00,000 which translates to $30,000 US.

The AMD Ryzen Skyesports Championship 3.0 event will hold tournaments on six games. Five of them have been revealed. They are:

Battlegrounds Mobile India Valorant Brawl Stars Clash of Clans World Cricket Championship 3

The Skyesports Championship 3.0 event as a whole has a cumulative prize pool of INR 55,00,000. The Valorant tournament of the event takes a significant portion with 40% of the prize pool.

Skyesports Championship 3.0 Valorant tournament boasts a prize pool of INR 22,00,000

Earlier, Skyesports revealed the prize pool for the Battlegrounds Mobile India event in the Skyesports Championship 3.0, which was a staggering INR 25,00,000. It has already topped the charts among third-party Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament prize pools.

The prize pool is significant with Valorant too, as far as the Indian esports scene is concerned. The INR 22,00,000 prize pool is surely going to attract the best Valorant talents from across the region.

India’s top Valorant pros including Ganesh “skrossi” Gangadhar and Mohit “mw1” Wakle already tweeted about the prize pool announcement for the Skyesports Championship 3.0.

Registration for the event starts on August 18 2021.

Skyesports and their involvement with the Indian Valorant esports scene

Skyesports, as a company, entered the Indian esports scene in 2019. Although their sole focus was on mobile esports titles for the time being, they expanded their horizon to include Valorant as the game got released in mid-2020. Skyesports Valorant League 2020 soon followed.

After the huge success of Skyesports League 2020, the Indian Valorant community got the opportunity to showcase themselves on the international scene, opening an unprecedented window, arguably the first for the country.

This time with Skyesports Championship 3.0, the company has raised the bar even more.

Edited by Gautham Balaji