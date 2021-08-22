Project M vs Valorant: Are there any visible differences so far?

Valorant's rip-off Project M gained a lot of attention earlier this month and took the internet by storm. Project M is currently in beta and players can access it by visiting their main website.

From the first look of Project M, every player who has seen or played Valorant noticed the glaring similarities between the two. Like Valorant, Project M also features a 5v5 search and destroy game mode. The game also has agents with abilities, functioning the same as that of Valorant.

This article will look into the various similarities between Valorant and its ripoff developed by NetEase.

Direct comparison between Valorant and Project M

Project M takes a lot of visual inspiration from Valorant, and the similarities can be seen throughout Project M’s reveal trailer video.

Barrier wall in both Valorant and Project M. (Image via YouTube)

The trailer features an eerily familiar Sage barrier wall, but instead of having a green accent, Project M goes with a blue tone. The wall animation in Project M is directly compared to Valorant and the difference is minimal.

Smokes in both Valorant and Project M(Image via YouTube)

The smokes in Project M also have a spherical shape like that of Valorant, and seem like a mix between Brimstone and Omen’s smoke.

Leer in both Valorant and Project M (Image via YouTube)

Project M also has their version of Reyna, which mirrors her ability loadout. The character has its own version of Leer, which is similar to the one Reyna uses in Valorant and functions just the same.

Elixir and Sage on pick screen of both Project M and Valorant (Image via YouTube)

A strikingly familiar character design can also be seen between Project M’s Elixir and Sage from Valorant. Not only are the character designs similar, but their healing ability is the same as well.

From an average player’s perspective, it can be easily observed that both games are similar in many ways. The two are separated by just a few tweaks and adjustments.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

