Psalm's Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity and crosshair

Harrison 'Psalm' Chang is an American professional Valorant player. After dominating the Fortnite scene for years, Psalm finally decided to retire last year and switch to Valorant.

Psalm started to play Valorant from its Beta days last year. He later joined Team Homeless and started competing in tournaments with former CS: GO pro Rory 'dephh' Jackson and Kevin 'poised' Ngo and Phat 'supamen' Le, who used to be a well-known Crossfire player. When Riot finally launched Valorant, he decided to pursue a career in the new game.

The group started their journey by crushing T1 during the Valorant Ignition Series Pax Invitational.

After some incredible performances, Dignitas decided to hire them for their Valorant roster in August 2020. At this point, the roster for Dignitas is comprised of the following players:

Rory 'dephh' Jackson

Phat 'supamen' Le

Kevin 'poised' Ngo

Harrison 'Psalm' Chang

Ryan 'Shanks' Ngo

However, the team was disbanded in March 2021, and since then, Harrison 'Psalm' Chang has been a free agent. However, he has continued his grinding and reached Radiant in Valorant Episode 2 Act III. He was also in the top 10 of the North American Leaderboard.

28-5 my last 33 games to make top 10 after i switched back to sova 🥶 pic.twitter.com/VDdjXBbFnF — psalm (@psalm) April 3, 2021

Psalm's Valorant settings

Psalm has been one of the most beloved players ever since the beta launch. The veteran Fortnite player has made his mark in Valorant as well.

Psalm prefers to play with an Initiator or Sentinel. He usually plays with Sova. However, he is also influential with other agents as well. His sharp aim and game sense helped him to make his mark in this new game.

turn blood back on TRUST pic.twitter.com/Dmz1YFZaUt — psalm (@psalm) March 15, 2021

Here are Psalm's Valorant settings according to gerrate.com:

Valorant DPI settings

DPI:800

Sensitivity: 0.275

eDPI: 220

Valorant crosshair settings

Color: White

Outlines: Off / 1 / 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 2

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

