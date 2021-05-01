Create
Punjab Pinnacles defeat Chennai Clutchers 3-0 on Day 22 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Punjab Pinnacles eased past Chennai Clutchers Day 22 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 (Image via Skyesports Twitter)
Manodeep Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified 49 min ago
Feature

The Skyesports Valorant League 2021 had Punjab Pinnacles and Chennai Clutchers facing off today, with the former winning the series 3-0 via scores of 13-10, 13-5, and 13-8.

The Pinnacles and Clutchers came into today’s Valorant series as the bottom two teams on the points table of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021. The former had one win in their bag, while Chennai had yet to score a point.

Maps for the series on Day 22 (Image via Skyesports YouTube)
Following the map veto process, the two teams decided to have the series on these three Valorant maps:

  • Haven
  • Icebox
  • Ascent

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 22 recap

Map 1: Haven

The first map saw Chennai put up a formidable fight as they held crossfires successfully in almost all rounds of the first half, making the score 7-5. Punjab came back strongly in the second half, improving their reading of what Chennai was doing. The former won the first map 13-10 in the end.

Although Chennai’s Zoid topped the kill chart with 25 frags on Omen, it was Punjab’s all-around team play that secured the victory. Pinnacle’s Scargod, on Raze, had 23 kills.

Map 1 final scores (Image via Skyesports YouTube)
Map 2: Icebox

The second map saw Punjab in form from the get-go, as they won the first half 9-3. KnightRider, RvK, and Scargod played instrumental roles in Punjab’s success with Sage, Jett, and Viper, respectively.

They allowed Chennai to win only two more rounds before securing the second map 13-5. KnightRider on Sage was MVP for the match.

Map 1 final scores (Image via Skyesports YouTube)
Map 3: Ascent

Carrying their momentum from the dominant win in the second map, Pinnacles showed no signs of stopping. They went on to win the map 13-8 following some good team play and individual outplays.

Chennai’s Zoid topped the kill chart with 25 kills on Phoenix. Punjab’s RvK was right after him with 24 frags on Killjoy.

Map 1 final scores (Image via Skyesports YouTube)
Points table after day 22

With the 2.5 points secured from the 3-0 win today, Punjab Pinnacles moved to 6th place, pushing Kolkata Tridents down to 7th.

Chennai Clutchers remain at the bottom of the points table and are yet to win a series in the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

Published 01 May 2021, 13:42 IST
Esports Valorant India
