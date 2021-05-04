Rajasthan Strikers continue to dominate Hydrabad Nawabs in their second match-up on Day 25 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Rajasthan Strikers convincingly clean swept Hyderabad Nawabs on day 25 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

Rajasthan Strikers previously faced Hydrabad Nawabs on day 7 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021, which Rajasthan Strikers won by a score of 3-0. Rajasthan Strikers continued their winning streak against the Hydrabad Nawabs and grabbed another 3-0 on Day 25 of the tournament.

The Rajasthan Strikers vs Hydrabad Nawabs match-up was also the debut match of the newest Hydrabad Nawabs member Agneya "Marzil" Koushik. Marzil recently shifted to a Valorant professional career and joined the Team Mahi roster.

Rajasthan Strikers vs Hydrabad Nawabs, Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Fans were excited to see the top teams in Skyesports Valorant League 2021 face-off. After the last match, everyone was wondering if Hyderabad Nawabs could avenge or if Rajasthan Strikers would continue to dominate.

The maps selected were as follows:

Ascent

Split

Haven

Map 1 Ascent

The first map Ascent kicked off with Rajasthan Styrikers as the attackers, starting off the match strong. They absolutely dominated Hyderabad Nawabs by winning 9 of the 12 rounds of the first half. By the second half, Rajasthan had easily picked up 4 more rounds and won the first map by a score of 13-5.

Map 2 Split

Hyderabad Nawabs kicked off the second map as attackers. However, Rajasthan Strikers were absolutely dominant. They won all of the rounds in the first half, except one. The Rajasthan Strikers easily picked 2 rounds back to back and won the second map with a score of 13-1.

Map 3 Haven

Even though the Rajasthan Strikers has won 2 of the best of 3 matches, the point for winning the third map could be helpful to both teams. Rajasthan Strikers continued their domination in the 3rd map as attackers. Rajasthan Strikers took 9 rounds in the first half. They picked up 4 rounds back-to-back in the second half, winning the match 13-3.

Rajasthan Strikers 3-0 Hyderabad Nawabs

Even though Hyderabad Nawabs got absolutely dominated in both the matches against Rajasthan Strikers, both the teams are in the top half of the points table. Fans will surely hope to see both teams face off in the playoffs of Skyesports Valorant League 2021.