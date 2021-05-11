Rajasthan Strikers obliterates Chennai Clutchers on Day 32 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 32 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021 saw the battle between Rajasthan Strikers and Chennai Clutchers, the top and bottom place teams in the points table, respectively.

Rajasthan Strikers’ unstoppable run continues as they beat Chennai Clutchers flawlessly today.

It was a complete show of dominance as Rajasthan Strikers won the three maps with scores of 13-3, 13-8, and 13-4, respectively.

Except for the second map, where it seemed like Chennai made some crucial mistakes, they did not seem to be in the game in the rest of the maps. There were barely any attempts to change their strategy once they saw their default strat to get shut down by Rajasthan for a couple of rounds.

Rajasthan Strikers’ mw1, Psy, and Harsh showed up with outstanding performances throughout the series.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 32: Match recap

Following the map veto process of today, the three Valorant maps that were selected for today’s series were:

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 32 maps (Image via Skyesports)

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Game 1: Ascent

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Map 1 score (Image via Skyesports)

Rajasthan Strikers had amazing mid control throughout the first map, and Ascent is one Valorant map where mid control makes or breaks a team. They also evolved their strategies throughout the rounds, which completely baffled Chennai Clutchers.

Outside of mechanical aim, Valorant is a game of strategy. And Rajasthan Strikers completely outclassed Chennai Clutchers in both these aspects. Mw1 topped the kill chart by a large margin with 24 kills on Reyna.

Game 2: Haven

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Map 2 score (Image via Skyesports)

Chennai Clutchers seemed to perform a bit better on the second map. But due to some very crucial mistakes in almost every alternate round, it cost them the game. Rajasthan Strikers capitalized on them, and they held the crossfires really masterfully.

Naruto showed some amazing Valorant gameplay on Jett and topped the kill chart with 21 kills. Mw1, Whimp, and Psy weren’t far back with 18, 17, and 16 kills, respectively.

Map 3: Icebox

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Map 3 score (Image via Skyesports)

The third Valorant map again saw a blatant onslaught of Chennai Clutchers by Rajasthan Strikers. Rounds after rounds, Naruto scored some key kills to stop the pushes from Chennai. And he topped the scorecard with 25 kills on Jett. Mw1 was again amazing with Reyna and scored 22 kills.

The scoreboard does not do justice to Harsh, whose Viper played a very strategically important role.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 32

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 points table after Day 32 (Image via Skyesports)

Rajasthan Strikers is at the top of the table with nine series wins, out of which six are clean sweeps. They have 21 points.

Chennai Clutchers remain at the bottom of the table and are yet to win their first series of the tournament.