Recent Valorant leaks showcase the Go Volume 1 anime skin line and the Celestial Collection

A new Valorant weapon skin collection, inspired by anime versions of the agents, was leaked recently.

The skins were previously teased during the leak of Glitchpop 2.0 and the updated Glitchpop store on Split. The new Glitchpop store displays pop figurines of five of the agents, as well as ten volumes of a Valorant manga.

The weapon skins are inspired by the anime art style, with each of the five agents associated with one of the weapon skins The Valorant Go Volume 1 bundle also includes five each of gun buddies, player cards, and sprays.

Another leak showcased the Celestial collection, which is also expected to debut with patch 2.03.

It’s time for some Valorant anime skins

The weapons each feature an anime-inspired version of the five agents showcased in the Glitchpop store. Instead of opting for a texture sticker, the developers have taken inspiration from previous collections, like the Singularity collection, and the Winterwunderland Collection, and utilized them in the Valorant Go Collection. Each of the agents' images moves around the weapon, such that it always faces the player.

The weapon skins are as follows:

Valorant Go Phantom (Reyna)

Valorant Go Spectre (Killjoy)

Valorant Go Guardian (Cypher)

Valorant Go Ghost (Sage)

Valorant Go Kunai (Jett)

Calling the collection Volume 1 does hint at other volumes of the collection to come in the future. The price is expected to be 7,100 VP for the collection and 1,775 VP individually for each of the weapons.

Reveal the Celestials

The celestial collection consists of five weapon skins for Phantom, Judge, Frenzy, Ares, Melee.

The Celestial Collection is as follows:

Celestial Frenzy

Celestial Judge

Celestial Phantom

Celestial Ares

Celestial Fan

Celestial Melee/Fan | #VALORANT



~ Melee turns into a fan. Poggers pic.twitter.com/BTXtWnFsWD — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 16, 2021

Fans can’t wait to get the weapon skins with the upcoming Valorant patch 2.03.